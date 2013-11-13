* U.S. to sell $24 billion 10-year notes, part of refunding

* Benchmark yields retreat from eight-week high

* Fed's Bernanke to speak about central bank to teachers

* Fed to buy $1.00-$1.50 billion TIPS for QE3

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as investors prepared for an upcoming $24 billion auction of 10-year notes, the second leg of the Treasury's $70 billion quarterly refunding this week.

The 10-year note sale followed Tuesday's solid $30 billion three-year debt offering, which fetched the strongest bidding since March. The U.S. Treasury will complete this week's refunding with a $24 billion 30-year bond sale on Thursday.

"The market seems pretty well set-up for the auctions. That's giving people some confidence," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Weaker global equity prices also rekindled some safehaven bids for Treasuries whose yields retreated from eight-week highs set on Tuesday.

Benchmark yields had spiked higher last Friday in reaction to data that showed surprisingly strong domestic job growth in October despite a 16-day federal government shutdown.

U.S. employers added 204,000 workers last month, far more than the 125,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters, while the jobless rate as expected edged up to 7.3 percent, according to the Labor Department.

The latest payroll report raised speculation whether the Federal Reserve might scale back its $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities at its December policy meeting.

Even after the encouraging jobs data, most Wall Street analysts still do not expect policy-makers to pare their third round of quantitative easing, which is aimed at lowering unemployment and achieving its 2 percent inflation target, until some time in 2014.

Fed officials who spoke publicly on Tuesday signaled the economy, while showing some improvement, still needs support from the current level of stimulus.

"Now people are overthinking this latest employment report. Are we close to tapering? I don't think so, nothing fundamentally has changed," said Bonnie Baha, head of global developed credit group at DoubleLine Capital in Los Angeles.

More Fed officials were scheduled to speak on Wednesday.

Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto was slated to discuss women and the economy at an event in Philadelphia.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak about the central bank to teachers at an event in Washington at 7 p.m. (0000 GMT). At the same time, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart will give brief remarks at a local event.

In the meantime, the Fed planned to buy $1.00 billion to $1.50 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT), as the latest purchase for its QE3 program.

On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes were up 8/32 in price, yielding 2.737 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond was 12/32 higher in price with a yield of 3.833 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Tuesday.

In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming 10-year note issue to sell at a yield of 2.759 percent. This was higher than the 2.657 percent yield at the 10-year auction in October.