* Record highs on Wall Street reduce bonds' appeal * Data hint U.S. manufacturing sector decelerating * U.S. overnight repo rates rise to three-week high * Bond funds worldwide saw outflow in latest week -BAML By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Nov 15 U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Friday as a bounce from Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, who reassured markets the U.S. central bank will likely cling to its stimulative monetary policy, faded. The market's initial losses were offset by disappointing manufacturing data. The data also mitigated competition from Wall Street, where blue-chip stock indexes hit intraday record highs on Thursday in the wake of Yellen's comments at a Senate panel hearing on her nomination. "The equity market is taking direction from Yellen's dovish remarks. They're taking away some support for bonds," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agencies trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. Treasuries prices had enjoyed gains from Yellen late Wednesday after her prepared speech for the Senate Banking Committee was released, but the gains faded after a weak $16 billion 30-year bond auction on Thursday following the hearing. "Bonds are really listless today," said Mary Beth Fisher, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. "The market has reversed the gains from Yellen." Still, bonds this week recouped about a third of the losses tied to the encouraging October jobs report a week ago. On light trading volume, prices of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes dipped 2/32 on the day at 100-11/32 to yield 2.710 percent, while the 30-year bond was unchanged in price at 99-2/32 for a yield of 3.802 percent. Wall Street shares edged up 0.1 percent with the Standard & Poor's 500 index less than 7 points away from 1,800, its next trading milestone. On the week, the 10-year and 30-year yields were on track to fall 4 basis points. They rose 13 basis points and 15 basis points last week, respectively. Perceived market-friendly remarks from Fed Vice Chair Yellen at the Senate panel hearing were the main catalyst for the rebound the previous two sessions. On Thursday, Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee: "I consider it imperative that we do what we can to promote a very strong recovery." Her defense of the Fed's heavy pace of bond purchases, currently at $85 billion a month, to support a still-sluggish economy signaled to investors the central bank is unlikely to taper that buying any time soon. Friday's disappointing data on manufacturing supported Yellen's case for further stimulus. U.S. industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.1 percent in October, while the New York Fed said its gauge on regional manufacturing showed a contraction for the first time in six months. The Fed on Friday bought $917 million of Treasuries due in February 2025 to February 2031 as part of its latest stimulus program. The Fed purchase, together with the mildly weak data, mitigated pressure from this week's $70 billion in coupon-bearing supply, which bond dealers will likely resell into the open market in coming days. Dealers' demand to fund their Treasuries purchases this week has increased overnight borrowing costs in the repurchase agreement market. They were last quoted at 0.14-0.18 percent, which was the highest level in about three weeks. This compared with 0.11-0.14 percent late on Thursday. While Fed and other major central banks have signaled they will persist with easy money policies, investors have not jumped back into bonds since their dramatic summer sell-off. Investors pulled $2.7 billion from bond funds worldwide in the latest week, bringing the outflows from them to $85 billion since June, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report released on Friday.