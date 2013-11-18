* Record highs on Wall Street restrain gains for safe-haven
debt
* Retail sales, consumer price, home sales data due on
Wednesday
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. Treasury debt prices made
narrow gains on Monday, supported by the prospect of "easy"
monetary policy, but limited by investors' clear preference for
riskier assets in light of that accommodation.
U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday, with the Dow and the
S&P 500 extending record highs as trading continues to focus on
economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
Action in the U.S. Treasury market was comparatively
subdued, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note up
4/32, leaving its yield at 2.695 percent.
"The Treasury market is trading slightly higher as bonds
continue to react to comments from the likely next Fed
Chairperson, Janet Yellen," said Kevin Giddis, senior managing
director and head of fixed income capital markets head at
Raymond James.
Better-than-expected October nonfarm payrolls numbers had
returned the possibility of a taper to center stage, pushing
10-year yields up from 2.50 percent just before that report was
released - to over 2.75 percent afterwards, he said.
"Then, like magic, Janet Yellen's confirmation testimony
indicated she liked what the Fed was doing, and doesn't appear
to be in a hurry to change the current policy. These comments
helped move the yield back below 2.70 percent," Giddis said.
Besides the backdrop of monetary accommodation and the
dynamics of markets for riskier assets, there was little else to
guide the U.S. Treasury market.
Wednesday is the first day of the week offering a basket of
fresh economic data. Figures on October retail sales, consumer
prices, and home sales are due that day.
"Wednesday is when the fireworks could begin: Retail sales,
the consumer price index, existing home sales and minutes from
the October 29-30 Fed policy meeting could make trading U.S.
government securities quite interesting," he said.
The 30-year bond was up 8/32 in price at
100-19/32 for a yield of 3.77 percent.
Dealers' demand to fund their Treasuries purchases this week
has increased overnight borrowing costs in the repurchase
agreement market. They were last quoted at 0.14-0.18 percent,
which was the highest level in about three weeks. This compared
with 0.11-0.14 percent late on Thursday.