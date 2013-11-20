* 10-yr, 30-yr yields rise as Fed seen likely to taper * Yield gap between 5-yr, 30-yr bonds widest in two years * Traders betting on curve flattening hit stop loss triggers By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 20 The yield gap between short- and long-dated U.S. Treasuries expanded to the widest level in over two years on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve meeting minutes added to expectations that the Fed will hold interest rates at record lows for several years, even after it ends its bond purchase program. Benchmark 10-year notes and 30-year bonds accelerated losses after the Fed minutes from October's meeting said bond purchases could start to slow at one of its next few meetings if the economy improved enough to warrant it. Short-dated debt rallied however, sending the yield gap between 5-year notes and 30-year bonds to 255 basis points, its widest level since September 2011 as traders increased bets that the Fed will hold rates at record lows until 2016, or later. "The feeling is that they are definitely trying to guide the market to believing that tapering doesn't necessarily represent a rate hike," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. A number of trades that had been placed to benefit from a flattening yield curve also hit stop loss triggers as the curve steepened on Wednesday, adding to the selloff of long-dated Treasuries, traders said. The yields had increased earlier on Wednesday after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Bloomberg TV that a solid U.S. jobs report for November would increase the likelihood that the Federal Reserve would start to scale back bond buying at its meeting next month. Ten-year notes were last down 24/32 in price to yield 2.80 percent, up from 2.71 percent late on Tuesday and the highest since September 18. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-13/32 in price to yield 3.88 percent, up from 2.80 percent on Tuesday, the highest since September 11. Five-year notes fell 1/32 in price to yield 1.37 percent, down from 1.36 percent, after earlier falling as low as 1.31 percent. At its October policy meeting, the central bank voted to keep buying bonds at an $85 billion monthly pace, delaying a decision to start scaling back the program until it saw more evidence of a durable recovery that could sustain job creation. Economists surveyed by Reuters believe the Fed will begin reducing its monthly bond purchases in March 2014 - with a small chance of doing so in January - but with an accompanying commitment to keep interest rates at record lows, a poll showed Wednesday. "Seriously at some point they will taper," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Pierpont Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "If they want to taper in December, they would probably give us more guidance by now. The government shutdown was a more disruptive force in the short term than they had thought, but they figured it wasn't going to break the economy in the long run." The Fed also cast doubts that is close to cutting the interest rate it pays banks to park excess reserves with the U.S. central bank, even though it said it remains a possibility. "The benefits of such a step were generally seen as likely to be small except possibly as a signal of policy intentions," the minutes said. Comments last week by Janet Yellen, President Barack Obama's nominee to become the next Fed chair, that the Fed was considering a cut revived speculation that the step may be closer to being implemented.