* Curve steepening resumes on tapering fears
* Weaker Philadelphia Fed business activity survey reduces
losses
* 10-year TIPS auction offers minor supply pressure
* Drop in new jobless claims linked to holiday
* October Producer Price Index down 0.2 percent
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
and long-term interest rates rose on Thursday on worry about the
Federal Reserve cutting back its large-scale bond purchases,
even as soon as December.
After a voting member of the Fed's policy committee said on
Wednesday a December "taper" was still on the table, worries
about the impact of reduced Fed purchases were revived, even
though many dealers' official position is that the Fed will not
cut back its buying until March 2014.
"Overall sentiment has shifted to bearish on the long-end of
the market because of a perceived QE taper in December," said
Thomas di Galoma, co-head of fixed income rates at ED&F Man
Capital in New York.
The difference between short- and long-term yields is now
the steepest in more than two years, since late July-early
August 2011 when a bid for safe-haven U.S. debt before that
summer's standoff over the budget and debt ceiling began
narrowing the gap between short- and long-term yields.
U.S. economic data released early in the session offered
little ammunition for a December taper, however.
A drop in new U.S. jobless claims in the latest week and an
October U.S. producer price index that deviated just slightly
from forecasts had little perceptible market impact.
"The inflation picture is very subdued, and the risk of
continued disinflation continues to be greater than risk of
accelerating inflation," said Ward McCarthy, managing director
and chief financial economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York.
In the market, a little bargain-hunting emerged overnight
but a variety of data from Europe trimmed the gains.
"The severe curve steepening action yesterday was viewed as
overdone in the near-term by some real money participants in
Asia, attracting a bottom fishing bid through the early going in
London and European trading," said John Canavan, fixed income
analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note briefly found support at
2.80 percent, the high yield from earlier this month before the
curve steepening resumed.
Treasuries halved their losses, however, when the business
activity index from the Philadelphia Fed came in weaker than
expected since weak economic data make a December Fed tapering
less likely.
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee approved Janet Yellen's
nomination to become the first woman to lead the Federal
Reserve, sending it to the full Senate for a final vote.
The Senate does not plan to vote until after a two-week
Thanksgiving Day holiday break.
On the supply front, an auction of a reopened 10-year TIPS
issue is due this afternoon. Traders are positioning for next
week's auctions of two-, five- and seven-year Treasury notes.
All of this "should help keep today's bear reversal selloff
and curve steepening fueled," Canavan said.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 4/32, its yield
rising to 2.82 percent.
The 30-year bond was down 6/32 in price, its
yield rising to 3.93 percent.