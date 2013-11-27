NEW YORK Nov 27 Prices for U.S. 30-year
Treasuries fell one full point on Wednesday after a lackluster
debt sale, with thin holiday trading exacerbating swings in the
market.
The 30-year bond fell as much as one point
before more recently trading down 27/32 in price to yield 3.833
percent.
The Treasury sold $29 billion of seven-year notes at a high
yield of 2.106 percent on Wednesday.
"Probably the early auction time before Thanksgiving and
uncertainty surrounding the job data next week resulted in some
investors tuning out, and dealers ended up with more paper than
usual," said Nomura rates analysts in a note to clients.
The market will close for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on
Thursday and will close early on Friday.
With a relatively light slate of economic data this week,
investors are instead waiting for next Friday's nonfarm payrolls
report, which will be key for Federal Reserve decisions on the
future course of monetary policy.