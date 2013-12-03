* Prices rise in light data day in heavy economic data week
* Fed buy $940 mln notes due 2024-2031
* Fed to purchase $3 bln-$4 bln notes due 2019, 2020
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 3 U.S. Treasuries prices edged up
on Tuesday on a light day of data before Friday's employment
report for November and as the Federal Reserve made two separate
bond purchases.
Investors are scouring data for indications of whether the
U.S. economy is gaining enough strength for the Fed to begin
paring back its $85 billion-a-month program.
The Fed is now seen by most as likely to begin reducing
purchases at its March meeting, but some think that could be
brought forward to January, or even this month, if employment
data comes in strong.
"A particularly strong report would begin to bring forward
tapering expectations, and certainly January would become much
more in play," said John Canavan, fixed income analyst at Stone
& McCarthy Research Associates.
Canavan added, however, that he sees a move in December as
unlikely. "We don't think that one particularly strong release
would be enough to tip their hand," he said.
There are no significant data releases scheduled for
Tuesday, giving traders a break from an otherwise relatively
heavy week.
"Data is pretty light today. It will pick up later in the
week with a slew of data culminating in payrolls on Friday,"
said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York.
The ADP employment report and new home sales data will be
released on Wednesday, while Thursday's releases will include
gross domestic product for the third quarter and jobless claims
for the most recent week.
At the same time Treasuries were supported on Tuesday by two
scheduled Fed buy-backs. The central bank bought $940 million of
notes due from 2024 to 2031. It will purchase between $3 billion
and $4 billion of notes due 2019 and 2020 later on Tuesday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 5/32 in
proce to yield 2.77 percent, down from 2.80 percent late on
Monday. Thirty-year bonds rose 9/32 in price to
yield 3.84 percent, down from 3.86 percent.