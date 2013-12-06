* Ten-year yields hit 2.93 percent, highest since September
* Strong jobs data raises bets that Fed will act sooner
* Fed to buy $4.25 billion to $5.25 billion notes due 2017,
2018
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 6 U.S. Treasuries yields jumped to
their highest since September after data showed that U.S.
employers added 203,000 jobs in November, raising expectations
that the Federal Reserve will begin paring its bond-purchase
program in the coming months.
Employers hired more workers than expected, and the jobless
rate fell to a five-year low of 7.0 percent, the lowest since
November 2008.
The strength of the data increased bets that the Fed may
begin paring its $85 billion-a-month program at its January
meeting, and some traders say the U.S. central bank could act as
soon as this month.
"It pulls forward some expectations, potentially for a
December taper," said Ira Jersey, an interest rate strategist at
Credit Suisse in New York, though he added that Credit Suisse
sees a move in January as more likely.
The Fed will meet on Dec. 17 and 18 in its final meeting of
the year. Some traders say it may be more hesitant to act in
December for fear of disrupting market liquidity heading into
year-end.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 4/32 in
price to yield 2.90 percent, after rising as high as 2.93
percent, the highest since Sept. 13.
The Fed will buy between $4.25 billion and $5.25 billion in
notes due 2017 and 2018 on Friday as part of its ongoing
purchase program.