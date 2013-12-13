* Producer price data suggests U.S. inflation stays muted
* U.S. 2-year yield falls below 100-day moving average
* Shorter-dated yields rise on week, longer-dated yields
fall
* U.S. buys $1.58 billion Treasuries due 2038-2043
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 13 U.S. Treasuries prices held
steady on Friday after data showed muted inflation pressures,
reviving hopes the Federal Reserve will not reduce its bond
purchase stimulus program next week.
The bond market stabilized following losses on Thursday due
to higher November retail sales, which were only slightly
stronger than expected, and a poor $13 billion auction of
30-year bonds, the last part of this week's $64 billion in
coupon-bearing supply.
Traders were on edge over the possibility of the Fed's
tapering its third round of quantitative easing when the
policy-making body meets, traders and investors said. The bond
purchases added over $1 trillion to the Fed's balance sheet.
All three rounds of accommodation have added more than $3
trillion to the Fed's balance sheet.
The Labor Department said its index on producer prices fell
for a third straight month, dipping 0.1 percent in November.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast PPI likely held at its
October level last month.
The PPI core rate, which excludes volatile food and energy
prices, edged up 0.1 percent - in line with economists'
expectation. On a year-over-year basis, it grew 1.3 percent,
supporting the view that domestic inflation is running below the
Fed's desired level of 2 percent.
"The PPI showed very little inflation, so the Fed has room
to be patient with tapering," said Mike Cullinane, head of
Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Fed policy-makers who will meet Tuesday and Wednesday have
worried this meager pace of price growth might deteriorate into
a broader price decline that could devastate the U.S. economy
for years akin to what happened in Japan in the 1990s.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were little changed in price, yielding 2.872
percent. On the week, the 10-year yield was on track to dip
about 1 basis point although it was still within striking
distance of the three-month high set a week ago in reaction to a
fairly robust jobs report in November.
The 30-year bond last traded up 2/32 in price
for a yield of 3.892 percent, down 0.5 basis point from late on
Thursday. On the week, the 30-year yield was on track to fall 2
basis points.
"The PPI was pretty weak so the long-end bounced back," D.A.
Davidson's Cullinane said.
Short-dated issues stabilized after their yields broke above
key support levels on Thursday, suggesting anxiety about how
long the Fed will keep policy rates near zero after it stops
buying bonds, currently at a monthly pace of $85 billion.
The Fed bought $1.575 billion in long-dated Treasuries due
in May 2038 to February 2043, its third such purchase for the
QE3 program this week.
The two-year yield was last 0.330 percent,
unchanged on the day after it traded to an eight-week high of
0.342 percent on Thursday, piercing above its 100-day moving
average.
Investors will face another wave of supply next week: $32
billion in two-year notes ; $35 billion in
five-year debt ; $29 billion in seven-year notes
and $16 billion in five-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities.
FASTER U.S. JOB GROWTH
While U.S. central bankers consider how to maintain price
stability, they have seen encouraging signs on the labor front
with the recent pickup in monthly job creation.
Improving employment conditions, together with resilience in
the housing and manufacturing sectors in the aftermath of a
16-day government shutdown in October, have raised expectations
the Fed is gearing for an exit from QE3 in 2014.
Thirty-two economists expect the Fed to taper its third
round of quantitative easing in March, while 22 said it would
scale back its bond-buying program in January, according to a
Reuters poll released on Wednesday. Only 12 economists expected
a tapering announcement next week.
"The big picture is that tapering is coming whether it's
December, January or March. The economy is strong enough to
remove the crutch of bond buying," said Cliff Corso, chief
executive officer at Cutwater Asset Management in Armonk, New
York.
An encouraging fiscal development in Washington also caused
some traders to believe the Fed will opt to taper sooner rather
than later. Late Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives
passed a two-year budget deal that will stave off a government
shutdown in January and mitigate automatic spending cuts.