* Market awaits Fed policy decision due Wednesday
* Dec. Empire State manufacturing index weaker than forecast
* Nov industrial output posts largest gain in a year
* 5- and 7-year note auctions still ahead this week
By Steven Norton
NEW YORK, Dec 16 U.S. Treasuries prices fell
Monday following mixed manufacturing data as investors awaited a
policy statement from the Federal Reserve later this week.
The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its "Empire
State" manufacturing activity index rose in December to 0.98
from -2.21 in November. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast a stronger reading of 4.8.
U.S. industrial production, however, recorded its largest
increase in a year as mining and utilities output rebounded
strongly, suggesting the economy is gaining steam as the year
comes to an end.
Still, investors remained focused on what the Fed will say
about its stimulus program on Wednesday, when it wraps up a
two-day policy meeting. Many analysts expect a tapering
announcement in the first quarter of next year, but say a move
to rein in bond buying this week isn't off the table.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes fell 3/32 in price, leaving their yields at
2.879 percent. The 30-year bond fell 13/32 in price.
Its yield rose to 3.898 percent.
Treasury markets have been a bit volatile in recent days due
to lower volumes and uncertainty that the Fed could begin
trimming bond purchases as soon as Wednesday. Analysts said low
volume and unwinding of some curve flattening trades contributed
to the afternoon selloff.
"It will surprise one way or the other, whether they do or
don't taper," said Kim Rupert, managing director for global
fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco. "I
think that's what the jagged moves in Treasuries are all about."
A Reuters poll last week showed 32 economists forecast the
U.S. central bank will act in March, while 22 said it would
scale back its $85 billion monthly bond-buying program in
January. Twelve economists expected a tapering announcement this
week.
Recent data showing lower unemployment and improved economic
indicators support an argument for the Fed to begin trimming its
bond purchases, though a third element - lower inflation than
the Fed wants - could prove a stumbling block. Fed policymakers
have worried that meager price increases put the economy at risk
of deflation, a phenomenon that tends to slow economic activity.
"That's part of what's caused this communication challenge
with the Fed, that inflation is lower than when they first
started talking about tapering," said Anthony Valeri, senior
vice president and market strategist at LPL Financial in San
Diego.
Short-dated issues stabilized after their yields broke above
key support levels on Thursday, suggesting anxiety about how
long the Fed will keep policy rates near zero after it stops
buying bonds, currently at a monthly pace of $85 billion.
Dealers face a continued wave of supply this week: $35
billion in five-year debt ; $29 billion in
seven-year notes ; and $16 billion in five-year
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.