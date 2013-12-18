* Fed says it will cut bon buying to $75 bln per month
* Central bank hints key interest rate to stay lower for
longer
By Steven Norton
NEW YORK, Dec 18 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
after the Federal Reserve announced it would start dialing back
its monthly bond-buying program by $10 billion and signaled that
it may keep its key interest rate extremely low even longer than
previously promised.
Bond prices had gained briefly after the Fed released its
policy decision, but the market reacted negatively after
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank may continue to
reduce purchases steadily, suggesting that quantitative easing
could end by around the end of 2014.
The Fed said that it will cut its bond purchases beginning
in January to $75 billion per month, split between $35 billion
in mortgage-backed securities and $40 billion in U.S.
Treasuries. The central bank said it probably will keep the
federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent well past the time
that the U.S. unemployment rate falls below 6.5 percent,
especially if inflation remains below 2 percent.
Bernanke said if job gains continue as expected, bond
purchases would likely continue to be trimmed at a "measured"
pace and probably be completely wound down late next year.
"The bottom line is that growth is on firmer footing but
they will do what they can do with inflation," said Bret Barker,
portfolio manager with TCW in Los Angeles.
"It's hard to see a material rise in yields from these
levels without a substantial pickup in growth," he said. "The
view is that the Fed is anchoring the front end of the curve.
There's a limit on how far the curve could steepen."
Many analysts had expected the central bank to announce
plans to trim its stimulus program in the first quarter of next
year, given persistently low inflation. But encouraging economic
data, particularly jobs growth, along with a new budget deal in
Congress, had persuaded some economists that the stage was set
for a stimulus drawback this month.
"The market is taking it much better than what could have
been," said Vishal Khanduja, a portfolio manager at Calvert
Investments. "The market gave the Fed a vote of confidence. This
was a priced in, token taper."
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 14/32 in price, their yields rising to
2.892 percent. The 30-year bond price was down
19/32, yielding 3.906 percent.
Stocks responded in kind as the Dow and S&P 500 rallied to
record highs.
John Briggs, managing director and head of cross asset
strategy at RBS Markets and International Banking, said the
10-year note will likely trade sideways in the 2.75 percent to
2.95 percent range through the end of the year.
"As long as we have the growth numbers, even just moderate
growth, risk assets will continue to move well," he said.
Supply could remain a source of pressure on the Treasury
market. In addition to the $35 billion in five-year debt sold on
Wednesday, the Treasury will sell $29 billion in
seven-year notes and $16 billion in five-year
Treasury inflation-protected securities on
Thursday.