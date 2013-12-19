* Treasury sells $29 billion in 7-year notes to good demand
* Curve-steepening trades unwinding
By Steven Norton
NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. Treasuries prices held on
to losses Thursday a day after the Federal Reserve said it would
trim its monthly bond-buying program by $10 billion and signaled
it might keep its key interest rate extremely low even longer
than previously promised.
The Treasury sold $29 billion of seven-year notes
on Thursday at a high yield of 2.385 percent, the
highest since June 2011 and more than a basis point above 1 p.m.
levels. Primary dealers bought 41.20 percent of the supply,
compared to 49.79 percent in November.
Investor desire to take on new government debt was subdued
following outgoing Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's statement that
the central bank may continue to reduce purchases steadily,
suggesting that its quantitative easing program could end around
the end of 2014.
"The tailwind of QE has been enormous, and now we're
starting the descent," said Scott Schweighauser, president and
portfolio manager at Chicago-based Aurora Investment Management.
"Now it's real, and people are starting to think about what the
new rate equilibrium will be."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 13/32
in price, their yields rising to 2.933 percent. The 30-year bond
price was up, its yield at 3.906 percent.
Five-year notes underperformed after Wednesday's poorly bid
auction. Seven-year notes also underperformed.
"Steepening trades are coming off and forcing the belly of
the curve lower in price," said Thomas di Galoma, co-head of
fixed-income rates at ED&F Man Capital in New York.
The market reacted negatively on Wednesday after Bernanke's
suggestion that its bond-buying program could end by the end of
next year. The Fed also said it probably would keep the federal
funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent well past the time that the
U.S. unemployment rate falls below 6.5 percent, especially if
inflation remains below 2 percent.
"The FOMC decided to cut the pace of its asset purchases to
$75 billion a month, but offset this with a qualitative
enhancement to the forward guidance," said Goldman Sachs
economists in a research note.
The Fed's assessment of the U.S. economic outlook was
"somewhat more upbeat" and its statement "slightly hawkish
relative to expectations," the economists said.
A day after the Fed's decision, new economic data offered the
market little support.
New claims for jobless benefits jumped sharply in the latest
week. Separately, industry data showed that sales of existing
homes slid 4.3 percent in November, hitting a near one-year low.
The Philadelphia Fed's regional business activity index showed
only an incremental rise.
Even so, the jump in jobless claims should be seen in the
context of volatility around the holidays and not as an
indication of a sudden deterioration of the labor market, said
Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist for Jefferies.