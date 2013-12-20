* Buying of long bonds by insurance and pension funds cited
* Market adjusts to Wednesday taper announcement
* Trade choppy in reduced liquidity pre-holiday
* Q3 U.S. growth was 4.1 percent; details suggest strength
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Dec 20 Longer-dated Treasuries rose in
price on Friday as yields near the upper end of their recent
range drew buyers and the market adjusted to the idea that the
Federal Reserve would begin to trim its bond purchases at the
start of the new year.
The week's Treasury auctions also concluded on Thursday,
alleviating some downward pressure on prices.
"There was a lot of cash on the sidelines waiting for this
taper uncertainty to get by us," said Wilmer Stith, co-manager
of the Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund, referring to the Fed's
announcement this week that it would trim its purchases of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in January.
"The 30-year Treasury bond yield is a little below 4 percent
and when you consider the very low inflation environment we
have, these higher yields look historically compelling to
pension funds and insurance companies who need those long
duration assets," Stith said.
Buyers are stepping in, agreed Paul Montaquila, vice
president and fixed-income investment officer at Bank of the
West's capital markets division in San Francisco.
"The sentiment seems to be that rates are going higher, but
gradually, not by leaps and bounds. So you will get buyers at
certain levels and this seems to be one of those levels." .
Heading into the holiday season, a lack of liquidity also
contributed to some market choppiness.
Levels "are exaggerated due to liquidity supply and all
that," said David Ader, Treasury strategist at CRT Capital Group
in Stamford, Connecticut. "We're really talking about day
trading. Note that Japan is out Monday for a holiday and so
while we do expect buying interest from there in 2014, the next
few days are a no-show."
News that the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in
almost two years in the third quarter had minimal market impact.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 9/32 in
price, their yields easing to 2.90 percent.
The 30-year bond price climbed 31/32, its yield
easing to 3.852 percent.