By Ellen Freilich and Steven C. Johnson

NEW YORK, Dec 20 Longer-dated Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as yields near the upper end of their recent range drew buyers and the market adjusted to the idea that the Federal Reserve would begin to trim its bond purchases at the start of the new year.

In late trade, the 30-year bond rose 1-11/32 in price to yield 3.82 percent, while the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 11/32 for a yield of 2.89 percent.

Those yields initially rose when the Fed said it would cut purchases by $10 billion a month, but its suggestion that overnight interest rates could stay low for longer than the market had expected attracted buyers.

"The 30-year yield is a little below 4 percent and when you consider the very low inflation environment we have, these higher yields look historically compelling to pension funds and insurance companies who need those long duration assets," said Wilmer Stith, co-manager of the Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund.

Traders said that demand for long-dated Treasuries was forcing investors to unwind trades that had bet the yield curve plotting the gap between 5- and 30-year Treasury yields would widen. The curve has narrowed by 19 basis points so far this week.

The Fed's statement that overnight rates could remain near zero "well past the time" that the U.S. jobless rate falls below 6.5 percent helped outweigh a report showing the economy grew in the third quarter at its fastest pace in almost two years. A swifter pace of growth would normally put upward pressure on rates.

"The sentiment seems to be that rates are going higher, but gradually, not by leaps and bounds," said Paul Montaquila, vice president and fixed-income investment officer at Bank of the West in San Francisco. "So you will get buyers at certain levels and this seems to be one of those levels."

Donald Quigley, head of total return bond strategy at Aberdeen Asset Management, said the bond market "might decide that even with the Fed scaling down it's still hard to bet against the guy who can buy $75 billion a month."

Tepid demand at auctions of new five- and seven-year notes this week also weighed on prices at in the belly of the curve. The five-year Treasury saw its yield jump to 1.67 percent on Friday after starting the week at 1.53 percent.

That may not last long, though. Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, said the Fed's outlook should "put a strong buy signal under the five-year note," which offers a hefty yield pick-up over two- and three-year notes each yielding less than 1 percent.