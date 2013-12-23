* Medium-term debt prices fall in fourth straight session
* CME to adjust some bond futures after price spike
* Fed buys $1.58 bln in bonds due 2036-43
* Bond market to shut early on Tuesday, close Christmas
By Karen Brettell and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 23 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Monday on light volume as medium-term issues weakened for a
four straight session due to concerns the Federal Reserve might
raise interest rates sooner than it signaled last week if the
economy strengthens.
Five-year note yields hit a three-month peak and seven-year
yields hovered near their highest level since mid-September as
investors exited bets that medium-term yields would stay low.
The U.S. central bank said last Wednesday it would reduce the
size of its bond purchase program by $10 billion to $75 billion
in January.
The Fed, analysts say, aimed to mitigate the tapering of its
year-old stimulus program with a commitment to keep short-term
policy rates near zero if unemployment were to stay high and
inflation were stuck below its 2 percent target.
This "forward guidance," however, was not as dovish as some
traders had hoped. It subsequently stoked a wave of selling in
intermediate maturities but spurred some buying of long-dated
issues because the policy shift suggests the Fed is taking steps
to curb long-term inflation by paring its stimulus sooner rather
than later, analysts said.
The sharp narrowing of the yield differences between medium-
and long-dated Treasuries since last week signaled a combination
of worries about a rate hike not too long after the Fed ends its
purchase program and doubts about the Fed's communication as an
effective policy tool.
"The market continues to adjust in a post-tapering
environment. The market is looking at forward guidance as not
having a lot of credibility. It is pricing in rate hikes sooner
even as the Fed's forecast is going the other way," said Robert
Tipp, chief investment strategist with Prudential Fixed Income
in Newark, New Jersey, which has about $400 billion in assets.
The yield gap between five-year and 30-year Treasuries,
which is seen as gauge of traders' view on changes in the Fed's
interest rate policy and its bond purchase program, held at the
narrowest level since September at 2.15 percent late Monday.
About a month ago, this part of the yield curve was as wide
or steep as 2.55 percent, prior to a spate of encouraging
economic data, including an upbeat November payrolls report.
"There was some poor positioning. People thought the curve
would steepen out and you've seen some unwinds of the steepening
trade, which has hurt the belly," said Justin Lederer, an
interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Data released on Monday showed U.S. consumer sentiment hit a
five-month high heading into the end of the year and spending
notched its strongest month since the summer.
On the open market, five-year Treasury notes last
traded down 3/32 in price to yield 1.690 percent, up 2.0 basis
points from late on Friday. The five-year yield traded up to
1.744 percent earlier, which was the highest level since Sept.
13, according to Reuters data.
The 30-year bond fell 11/32 in price, yielding
3.845 percent, up 2 basis points from Friday's close. Since the
Fed's tapering decision, the 30-year yield has fallen about 10
basis points.
Losses on the long bond were mitigated by the Fed's latest
purchase of this maturity on Monday. The central bank bought
$1.58 billion in bonds due 2036 and 2043 in its only buy-back
this week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 11/32 in
price to yield 2.926 percent, up 4 basis points from late on
Friday.
Monday's Treasuries trading volume was about 17 percent
below its 30-year average, according to Tradeweb.
The bond market will stop trading early on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
(1900 GMT), and will be closed Wednesday for Christmas.
Meanwhile, the largest U.S. futures exchange operator, CME
Group Inc. said on Monday it would adjust the price for
some March 14 bond futures trades after the contracts
were subject to an unusual price spike in overnight trading.
The futures move caused a corresponding plunge in 30-year
bond yields, which fell as much as 40 basis points
to around 3.50 percent, according to some price indications. The
yields quickly recovered and were last trading at 3.83 percent.
Analysts and traders said these erroneous trades did not
appear to cause any lasting disruption to bond futures trading
this session. It was unclear how they might have affected the
cash market during the period between when the trades went
through and CME adjusted the price.