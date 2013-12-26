* Benchmark yields hold below 3 percent on light trading
* Other U.S. yields near 3-1/2 month highs
* U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 26 U.S. benchmark Treasuries
yields edged higher on Thursday, just below their two-year high
of 3 percent, in light trading as most investors stayed out of
the market after the Christmas holiday.
The U.S. bond market reopened after being closed on
Wednesday, while major European markets stayed shut, keeping
volume well below average.
Treasuries yields approached peaks set in September after
the Federal Reserve said last week it will shrink its monthly
purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities by $10
billion, to $75 billion, in January.
If the 10-year Treasury yield, a benchmark for mortgage
rates and investment returns, were to rise much above 3 percent,
it might be a negative for stocks and other risky assets,
analysts said.
"Other markets will take notice if we establish a foothold
above 3 percent," said Rob Zukowski, senior technical analyst at
4Cast Ltd in New York.
Given the thin year-end volume, Zukowski said the few
investors who have not closed their books for the year will
unlikely make any big trades even if the 10-year yield strays
above 3 percent.
Moreover, Treasuries prices do not have the support from the
Fed's purchases for its third round of quantitative easing. The
U.S. central bank will not resume buying U.S. government debt
until early 2014.
Fed policymakers opted to dial back their bond purchases on
signs of economic improvement albeit unemployment has remained
relatively high and inflation has been stuck below their 2
percent target.
The Labor Department said on Thursday first-time filings for
unemployment benefits totaled 338,000 in the week ended Dec. 21,
down from an upwardly revised 380,000 the previous week. The
larger-than-expected decline supported the view of further
improvement in the domestic labor market, but it was not steep
enough to alter the notion that job growth is speeding up,
boosting economic growth and inflation from current levels.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 2/32 in
price to yield 2.989 percent, up 0.6 basis point from late on
Tuesday. The 10-year yield touched 3 percent overnight,
fractionally below the two-year intraday high set on Sept. 6,
according to Reuters data.
The yield on two-year notes was up 1 basis point
at 0.411 percent, which was above its 50-day moving average but
still below the intraday high of 0.538 percent in September.
Thirty-year bonds fell 7/32 in price, yielding
3.915 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Tuesday. The
30-year yield was less 7 basis points below the two-year high
set more than three months ago.