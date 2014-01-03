JGBs gain, taking cue from U.S. Treasuries, strong 40-year sale
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday, taking their cue from rising U.S. Treasuries and bolstered by strong demand at an auction of 40-year bonds.
* Prices slip, Fed minutes next Wednesday in focus * Bernanke to speak on Friday, no surprises seen * Volumes light on U.S. storm, Japan closed for holiday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 3 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday, sending benchmark 10-year yields back over 3 percent, before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke was due to speak at an economics conference. Volumes were light as a winter storm kept many traders on the U.S. East Coast away from their desks, and after the Japanese market was closed. Bernanke will speak along with a number of other Fed members, though analysts see it unlikely that the outgoing Chairman will provide much fresh insight into Fed policy. The Fed's meeting minutes for December, slated for release next Wednesday, will next take focus for signs over how far the Fed may further pare back its bond purchases. The U.S. central bank said last month it would cut its mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion a month. The meeting minutes, new corporate supply and traders adjusting to the Fed's smaller purchase schedule when it begins purchases again next week are likely to keep investors on the sidelines on Friday, said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "There's no need to rush in right now," he said. Some traders see Treasuries as likely to become more volatile as investors adjust to the change in leadership at the Fed, and to the reduction in the bond purchase program. The U.S. Senate has set a Monday vote on President Barack Obama's choice of Janet Yellen to chair the Federal Reserve and replace Bernanke. "In 2014 you should see a lot more curve volatility, rate volatility," said Scott Graham, head of U.S. government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. New supply next week may also send yields higher, he said. The Treasury will sell $64 billion next week in new 3-, 10- and 30-year bonds. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 3.000 percent, up from 2.985 percent late on Thursday. The yields have fallen from a two-and-a-half-year high of 3.04 percent on Thursday. The Fed will buy $40 billion in Treasuries in January, down from $45 billion in December. The first purchase will be of between $1 billion and $1.50 billion in bonds due 2036 and 2043 on Monday.
* Risk aversion drives selling of Asian currencies * South Korean won, Indian rupee lead declines (Adds detail, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy March 22 Doubts the Trump administration would be able to pass a new healthcare plan this week to replace "Obamacare", let alone deliver promised tax cuts and corporate deregulation, dragged down Emerging Asia currencies on Wednesday. Investors worried that a failed healthcare reform push would portend tro
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and rush to safe havens such as gold and government debt.