* U.S. to sell $32 billion two-year fixed-rate debt
* Analysts expect more tapering at upcoming Fed meeting
* Weak U.S. durable goods data limits selling
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 28 U.S. Treasuries prices were
little changed on Tuesday before a $32 billion auction of
two-year fixed-rate notes and as investors awaited the outcome
of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $32 billion of
two-year debt at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), followed by
the debut of $15 billion in two-year floating rate notes
Wednesday and $35 billion in five-year notes and
$29 billion in seven-year debt on Thursday.
At its meeting, which starts later Tuesday, the U.S. central
bank will consider whether to further scale back its
bond-purchase program, which is aimed at holding down long-term
borrowing costs to help the economy.
Analysts said investors are reluctant to buy safe-haven
bonds on fears that any surprise in the Fed statement could
derail this month's rally in Treasury prices.
"Investors are having reticence about the level of the
market in the face of the Fed announcement," said Robert Tipp,
chief investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in
Newark, New Jersey.
In December, the Fed reduced its monthly purchases of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities by $10 billion to $75
billion. Some analysts expect the Fed will cut purchases by
another $10 billion this week. The Fed will issue its policy
statement at the close of its meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
Commerce Department data showing orders for long-lasting
U.S. manufactured goods unexpectedly fell in December by 4.3
percent initially spurred safe-haven bids and a rise in Treasury
prices, but the gains were short-lived as worries set in
surrounding the Fed outcome.
The weak data capped losses in Treasury prices, however.
"This weaker data print has forestalled the correction in the
Treasury market," Tipp of Prudential said.
Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were
little changed from Monday, with the yield at 2.764 percent.
Emerging market assets stabilized on Tuesday after three
straight days of intense selling, limiting safe-haven bids for
Treasuries. Investors waited to see if Turkey would hike
interest rates to defend its battered lira currency.
"The market is keeping an eye on what Turkey is going to do
and what the Fed is going to do," said Lou Brien, market
strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "That safe-haven bid seems
to be taking a break," he said.
Investors also anticipated that a surge in new supply this
week could weigh on bond prices, which limited buying on
Treasuries.
Positive U.S. economic data on home prices and consumer
confidence, meanwhile, had little impact on Treasuries prices.
"The market is able to disregard data while they wait for
what could be the more important information," said Brien of DRW
Trading.
U.S. single-family home prices in November rose slightly
more than expected from the previous month, a survey showed
Tuesday, while their increase from a year ago was the biggest in
almost eight years.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan
areas gained 0.9 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis. The
20-city composite index rose 13.7 percent year-on-year, the
largest rise since February 2006.
U.S. consumer confidence meanwhile rose in January as
consumers grew more optimistic about both business conditions
and the job market.
The Conference Board, an industry group, said Tuesday its
index of consumer attitudes rose to 80.7 from an downwardly
revised 77.5 in December. Economists polled by Reuters had
expected a reading of 78.1.
The Fed bought $2.99 billion in U.S. government debt that
matures May 2021 to August 2023 for its third round of
quantitative easing, which had little impact on bond prices.