* Yields rise as European economic data seen strong * Emerging markets calmer, reducing Treasuries' safety bid * Fed to buy $1 bln - $1.25 bln bonds due 2036-2043 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasuries yields rose from near three-month lows on Monday as solid European economic data and calmer emerging markets assets reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. Manufacturers around the world enjoyed a solid start to the year as order books swelled, surveys showed on Monday, though a struggle for growth in China and a downturn in France took the shine off the overall picture. Treasuries held price losses after data showed that U.S. manufacturing also grew less briskly in January after hitting an 11-month high the prior month as output and overseas demand slowed. Benchmark 10-year yields have dropped to the lowest levels since November as volatility in emerging markets that some blame on the U.S. Federal Reserve's attempts to reduce stimulus lead investors to seek the safety of U.S. bonds. On Monday investors sold into that strength as they continued to weigh whether the rout in emerging market assets is likely to continue. "There is maybe a little bit of selling into the strength we've seen in the markets, and equities and emerging markets look a little calmer today," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Last week's rally was helped by purchases by investors rebalancing portfolios for month-end, and by short-covering by investors who had positioned for higher yields. Ten-year notes were last down 7/32 in price to yield 2.679 percent, up from 2.646 percent on Friday, which was the lowest level since November 8. The next main focus for investors will be Friday's highly anticipated employment report for January, which will be watched to see if there was any weakness in hiring that could potentially lead the Fed to slow or pause its reduction in its monthly bond purchases. The U.S. central bank last week to cut its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion to $65 billion. The Fed will buy Treasuries every day this week as part of its ongoing purchases, including two separate operations on Wednesday. On Monday the Fed will buy between $1 billion and $1.25 billion in bonds due 2036 and 2043.