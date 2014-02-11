* Yellen to continue to with Fed tapering plan
* Fed chair cautious overall, says labor recovery far from
complete
* U.S. three-year note auction sees solid demand
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 11 Yields on long-dated U.S.
Treasuries climbed to their highest in two weeks on Tuesday
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pledged to continue the
bank's current strategy of reducing asset purchases despite a
still unstable labor market.
U.S. stocks rallied, with investors fleeing safe-haven
Treasuries, cheered by the fact that Yellen did not shock the
market. She reiterated that the Fed will continue to trim
monetary accommodation in measured steps despite the recent
selloff in emerging markets.
In her first public comments as Fed chief, Yellen said it
would take a notable change in the U.S. economic outlook - a
significant deterioration in the job market, or if inflation
does not rise over time - for the Fed to pause its tapering
plan.
"What the market really heard was the positives of it, the
idea that global volatility does not pose a problem to the U.S.
outlook," said George Rusnak, national director of fixed income
at Wells Fargo in Philadelphia.
"It seems like steady as she goes, which means that they
continue tapering QE (quantitative easing)," Rusnak said. "The
market is comforted and that's why you're seeing things back off
a little bit in the Treasury market."
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down
11/32 in price to yield 2.72 percent. Ten-year yields hit a high
of 2.73 percent, its strongest level since Jan. 29.
Thirty-year bonds, meanwhile, fell 14/32 in
price to yield 3.68 percent, after hitting two-week peaks of
3.70 percent earlier.
Five-year notes were down 7/32 in price to yield
1.52 percent, while seven-year notes were 9/32 lower
with a yield of 2.17 percent.
With Yellen out of the way, the Treasury's auction of $30
billion U.S. three-year notes drew solid demand from investors,
with a high yield of 0.715 percent versus 0.720 percent at the
bid deadline. Total bids were $102.5 billion for a robust
bid-to-cover ratio of 3.42, better than the 3.25 cover in
January as well as the 3.32 average.
Indirect bidders, which include foreign investors, bought
42.0 percent of three-year note supply, much higher than the
28.0 percent last month and a 30.5 percent average. Purchases
from indirect bidders were the highest since August 2011.
Market participants had expected the three-year note auction
to go well anyway, especially since a JPMorgan client survey
showed the highest percentage of outright shorts since June 10,
so many had covered their short positions as well.
On Wednesday, the Treasury will sell the next tranche of
this week's supply - $24 billion in 10-year notes. It's an
auction that has seen a recent decline in direct bidder
participation as well as weak performance.
Earlier in the session, interest rates on U.S. one-month
Treasury bills fell to their lowest in more than a week after
Republicans in the House of Representatives agreed to advance a
"clean" bill on raising the debt limit before the government is
expected to run out of cash.
House Democratic leaders suggested there will be "broad
support" for such a bill.
On the open market, the one-month T-bill rate was
last quoted at 0.05 percent.