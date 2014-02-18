By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 18 U.S. Treasury yields held in
tight ranges on Tuesday, hemmed in as a weaker-than-expected
regional manufacturing report and the biggest ever one-month
decline in homebuilder confidence nibbled away at confidence in
the strength of the U.S. economic recovery.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury price
gyrated after the New York Federal Reserve's Empire State
general business conditions index slowed in February, although a
forward-looking component of the index appeared to be more
optimistic.
U.S. homebuilder confidence meanwhile plunged by 10 points
to 46 in February from 56 in January, the first time since May
that the reading was below the key 50 mark. Readings below 50
mean more builders view market conditions as poor than
favorable.
This latest homebuilder sentiment reading has been dampened
by the severe winter weather that has shrouded U.S. economic
data in uncertainty and led U.S. Federal Reserve officials to
view data with some skepticism until at least March.
A slowing down of the Fed's process for removing monetary
stimulus, known as tapering, however is not currently expected.
"There is not much in the docket today. We are trying to see
if it is weather-related or not, so there is a lot of noise in
the data and that's leaving the market in a stalemate," said one
fixed income trader in New York.
"There was a pop and then sellers came in, particularly in
the long-end," the trader said, referring to Treasury buying in
the immediate reaction to the data. Yields move inversely to
prices.
Manufacturing in New York State slowed in February after
hitting a 20-month high in January. The general business
conditions index fell to 4.48 from 12.51. Economists polled by
Reuters had expected a reading of 9.0.
However, the index of business conditions six months ahead
rose to 38.99 in February from 37.51 in January.
Treasury prices have since regained lost ground. The 10-year
Treasury is trading up 7/32 of a point in price, driving the
yield down to 2.726 percent. The 30-year long bond
also traded up 7/32 of a point in price, moving the yield down
to 3.686 percent