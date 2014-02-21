* Fed buys $1.25 bln worth of debt maturing between 2036 and
By Marina Lopes
NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. Treasury debt prices held
steady on Friday as investors questioned whether a string of
weaker-than-expected economic data is due to severe weather
impacting activity in the short term or a symptom of a more
structural economic slowdown.
Friday's tepid housing sales data kept investors sidelined,
analysts said. The market shrugged off a larger-than-expected
drop in U.S. existing homes sales, which declined by 5.1 percent
in January, the National Association of Realtors reported on
Friday.
"We have not been trading particularly well in the face of
soft data prior to today. People are really sidelined. They
don't know what to do," said David Ader, an interest rate
strategists at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were flat,
leaving the yield steady at 2.758 percent. That is little
changed from Thursday's 2.754 percent close. The thirty-year
bond traded up 4/32 in price, pulling the yield down
to 3.718 percent versus Thursday's 3.726 percent close.
One strategist pointed toward a potential momentum play that
would see buyers coming into the market if the 10-year yield
closes in on the 3 percent mark.
"We saw good buying in January and I would imagine those
bids would return if we get near those levels in the coming
days," said Bill O'Donnell, an interest rate strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford.
Analysts said they expect next week's consumer confidence
figures, due on Tuesday, to have a more significant impact on
the market.
Incoming data is already expected to be weaker given the
severe winter conditions that prevailed through most of the
month. The latest consensus estimate of economists polled by
Reuters indicates February consumer confidence will decline
slightly to 80.4 from 80.7 .
"We know the data is weather-impacted and it will continue
to be weather-impacted for many weeks, so I do not think they
will be able to sell off much in the wake of all that data,"
said Ader, indicating the news is already factored into the
market.
The Fed, as part of its quantitative easing program, bought
$1.25 billion debt maturing between 2036 and 2043 on Friday. The
purchases appeared to have little impact on current prices.