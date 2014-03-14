CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher as oil prices rise
March 21 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose on expectations that OPEC-led output cut would be extended beyond June.
* Consumer sentiment fell to lowest since November
* Safe-haven bids boost bonds ahead of Crimea vote
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Friday after data showed consumer sentiment dipped modestly in early March while geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine supported safe-haven bids.
The preliminary Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan overall index of consumer sentiment fell to 79.9 in March, down from the 81.6 final reading in February and marking the lowest level for the index since November.
Heightened tensions between the West and Russia ahead of Ukraine's weekend referendum in Crimea also drove a flight to quality into safe-haven bonds.
The West has ramped up talks of sanctions while Russia has responded with promises of retaliatory measures.
"We're in a bit of a holding pattern ahead of the event risk this weekend," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
Treasuries prices gained slightly despite Federal Reserve data on Thursday showing foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Fed plunged by more than $106 billion in the week ended March 12.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note was last up 5/32 to yield 2.63 percent, up in price from late Thursday, when the yield was at 2.653 percent. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.
The 30-year Treasury bond was last up 16/32 in price to yield 3.572 percent, up in price from late Thursday, when the yield was at 3.60 percent.
March 21 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose on expectations that OPEC-led output cut would be extended beyond June.
March 21 Jefferies Group LLC, the investment banking unit of Leucadia National Corp,reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strong revenue from its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.
March 21 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Tuesday as oil prices rebounded and ahead of speeches by a host of Federal Reserve officials, whose comments will be scrutinized for clues on the future path of interest rate hikes.