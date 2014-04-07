* Earlier gains linked to mild U.S. March payrolls miss
* U.S. to sell $64 bln in coupon-bearing debt this week
* Fed purchases $1.02 bln in bonds due in 2039 to 2043
* No need for global monetary coordination-Fed's Bullard
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday, extending last week's gains as a deepening sell-off on
Wall Street inspired a flight into safer government debt,
sending the 30-year yield to its lowest in a week.
The safe-haven bids built on earlier buying from traders who
sought to pare bets the Federal Reserve might increase policy
rates in the first half of 2015 after a March jobs report missed
their upbeat expectations.
The market has strengthened in advance of the sale of $64
billion in coupon-bearing securities, which typically causes
bond prices to fall as investors make room for the supply.
"The driving factors this week are supply and whether the
stock market falls off the cliff," said Thomas Roth, executive
director of U.S. government trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities
in New York.
Government debt prices jumped on Friday after the government
reported a gain of 192,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in March, which
was solid but fewer than what some traders had anticipated.
They had thought a figure of more than 200,000 would cause
Fed policy-makers to consider an earlier-than-expected schedule
to raise short-term interest rates to prevent the economy from
overheating.
"After this latest payrolls number, people reached the
conclusion they were too ambitious with the Fed's first rate
hike," said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John
Hancock Asset Management in Boston.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were up 9/32 in
price to yield 2.692 percent, down 3 basis points from late on
Friday, while the five-year note was 5/32 higher,
yielding 1.668 percent, down early 4 basis points from Friday.
The 30-year bond rose 19/32 for a yield of 3.553
percent, down 3 basis points from late on Friday.
The three major U.S. stock indexes opened lower with the
Standard & Poor's 500 index last down 0.9 percent. The
S&P was on track for its steepest three-day drop in two months.
Short-term interest rates futures implied traders scaled
back their expectations on a Fed rate hike in April 2015 to 38
percent early Monday from 50 percent before the March payrolls
report, according to CME's FedWatch, which calculates traders'
view on changes in Fed's rate policy.
On the other hand, more Wall Street economists see a
likelihood the Fed might tighten monetary policy in the first
half of next year as evidence builds the economy has regained
some of the momentum lost during a harsh winter, according to a
Reuters survey conducted on Friday.
Friday's market rally was led by medium-term Treasuries with
the five-year yield, which traders commonly refer as the belly
of the U.S. yield curve, posting its biggest drop since late
January as some traders closed out bets yields would rise
further on a hefty March payroll reading.
"I like the belly in the very near term. It gives decent
returns with a minimum risk in a sell-off," said Sharon Stark,
chief fixed-income strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
Renewed interest in Treasuries should bode well for this
week's upcoming supply, analysts said.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $30 billion in
three-year notes on Tuesday, followed by a $21 billion reopening
of a prior 10-year issue on Wednesday and a $13
billion auction of a previous 30-year bond on
Thursday.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Fed bought $1.018 billion in long-dated
bonds due in 2039 to 2043, part of its $30 billon intended
purchases of Treasuries in April.
Two senior U.S. policymakers, who are not voting members of
the Federal Open Market Committee, spoke on Monday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said at an event in
Los Angeles there would be little benefit if the global central
banks coordinated their efforts.
Chicago Fed chief Charles Sevens meanwhile gave opening
remarks at an event in Chicago.
