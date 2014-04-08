* Prices dip, capping two days of gains
* Treasury to sell $30 bln 3-year notes
* Fed to buy $0.75 bln-$1 bln in TIPS
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. Treasuries prices dipped
on Tuesday ahead of a $30 billion three-year note sale, the
first of $64 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week.
The price drop capped two days of strong gains after some
investors were disappointed by Friday's employment report for
March.
U.S. employers added 192,000 jobs and ramped up the hours
their workers put in on the job, though investors reduced bets
that the growth reflects an economy robust enough for the
Federal Reserve to hike interest rates in the spring of 2015.
Yields rose back from one-week lows on Tuesday as investors
turned their attention to the impending supply, and considered
whether the yields would be attractive enough in the auctions
after the recent rally.
"We're probably trying to make some sort of concession,
we've had a decent run-up since payrolls," said Sean Murphy, a
Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.
The Treasury will also sell $21 billion in 10-year notes on
Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
Traders expect the new three-year notes will price at yields
of 0.91 percent, around 5 basis points higher
than where the debt is trading in the secondary market.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in
price to yield 2.72 percent, up from 2.70 percent late on
Monday. Thirty-year bonds fell 5/32 in price to
yield 3.57 percent, up from 3.56 percent.
The Fed will buy between 0.75 billion and $1 billion in
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) due between 2018
and 2044 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing purchase program.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)