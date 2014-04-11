* U.S. 30-year yield falls to lowest since July
* Domestic producer prices post biggest rise in 10 months
* U.S. consumer sentiment strongest in nine months
* Short-, medium-dated debt set for best week since Sept
(Updates trading after ThomsonReuters/UMich data)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. Treasuries prices rose
on Friday as nervous investors pulled out of stock markets
worldwide and piled into less risky government debt, sending the
U.S. 30-year bond yield to its lowest level since July.
The sell-off in global equities persisted in the wake of
disappointing quarterly results from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
, the biggest U.S. bank. This exerted more pressure on
the Standard & Poor's 500 index that suffered its biggest
one-day drop in two months a day earlier.
"This equity market meltdown has brought a 'fear' bid into
bonds," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency
trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded
4/32 higher in price for a yield of 2.614 percent, down 1 basis
point from late on Thursday.
The 30-year bond was up 12/32 in price, yielding
3.483 percent, down 2 basis points from Thursday. The 30-year
yield earlier fell to its lowest intraday level since early
July, bringing its year-to-date decline to 46 basis points,
according to Reuters data.
Short-to-medium Treasuries firmed modestly in price with
their yields flat to down 1.7 basis points.
The U.S. bond market rallied this week on renewed safe-haven
bids as well as relief buying in reaction to the minutes of the
Federal Reserve's March 18-19 policy meeting.
The intense appetite for bonds spread into this week's
auction of $64 billion worth of coupon-bearing debt, which
raised $13.5 billion in new cash for the federal government.
The FOMC minutes suggested most policy-makers wanted to
stick to a near-zero rate policy they adopted in December 2008
until the U.S. economy creates more jobs and an inflation rate
that achieves its 2 percent target.
After the Fed released its summary of economic projections
on March 19 and before the release of the latest Fed minutes,
some traders had worried the Fed might raise rates earlier and
at a faster pace than expected.
Compounding this perceived hawkish view were remarks by Fed
Chair Janet Yellen at a press conference after the March policy
meeting, when she said the Fed might increase rates a
"considerable time" after it completed its bond-purchase
program, a period she defined as "around six months."
The FOMC minutes, together with news of a mildly
below-forecast 192,000 payroll increase in March a week ago,
have sparked a rally in short- and medium-dated Treasuries,
putting them on track for their best week since September.
"There could be more room for bonds to rally if equities
continue this washout," Milstein said.
Friday's stronger-than-expected data on domestic producer
prices and consumer sentiment capped the bond market's gains,
challenging a view that domestic inflation will remain tame for
a long time.
The Labor Department said its index of producer prices rose
0.5 percent last month for its biggest rise since June. Analysts
polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.1 percent increase.
The index's core reading, which excludes volatile food and
energy prices, posted a 0.6 percent increase in March for its
biggest monthly gain in three years.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary
April reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in
at 82.6, the highest since July, compared with a final reading
of 80.0 in March.
"Now that the weather is improving, economic growth is
poised to regain lost momentum and we expect that consumer moods
will continue to improve as a result," Thomas Simons, money
market strategist with Jefferies & Co. wrote in a research note.
Meanwhile, the Fed was scheduled to buy $2.0 billion to $2.5
billion in government debt due in 2021 to 2024 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(1500 GMT), which is part of its planned $30 billion purchases
of Treasuries in April for its third round of quantitative
easing.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Bernadette Baum)