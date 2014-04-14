* Yields rise from 1-1/2 -month lows as stocks stabilize * U.S. retail sales data points to stronger economy * Fed to buy $900 million to $1.15 billion bonds due 2036-2044 * Inflation, manufacturing data in focus this week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 14 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Monday as stocks stabilized from a bruising selloff and better-than-expected retail sales data boosted expectations that growth is picking up after months of weakness blamed in part on bad weather. Investors are focused on a busy week of data releases for signs about the strength of the economy as the Federal Reserve pares its bond purchases and looks towards interest rate hikes that most expect to begin next year. Yields hit session highs on Monday after U.S. retail sales recorded their largest gain in 1-1/2 years in March in the latest sign the economy was emerging from its weather-induced slumber and on track to accelerate in the second quarter. The data showed that growth is recovering from weather-related weakness, said Ian Lyngen, an interest rate strategist at CRT Capital in Greenwich, Connecticut. "It gave a boost to stocks and weighed on Treasuries," he said. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in price to yield 2.64 percent, after dropping to a 1-1/2-month low of 2.60 percent in overnight trading. Treasuries yields had dropped on safety buying last week after investors nervous over the valuations of some companies fled stocks and sought out lower-risk investments. Overnight buying sparked by tensions in Ukraine also helped bonds rally before the U.S. session began. Ukraine's president threatened military action after pro-Russian separatists occupying government buildings in the east ignored an ultimatum to leave and another group of rebels attacked a police headquarters in the region. Safety buying of Treasuries ebbed on Monday in early U.S. trading as stock futures firmed, with earnings from Citigroup helping sentiment after the bank said its quarterly net profit rose on a smaller loss on its troubled assets. Economic data releases including consumer price inflation data on Tuesday and several manufacturing surveys will be in focus for further signs of economic strength this week. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is also due to speak on Tuesday at a markets conference and on Wednesday at an economic event. The U.S. central bank will buy between $900 million and $1.15 billion in bonds due between 2036 and 2044 on Monday as part of its ongoing purchases. (Editing by James Dalgleish)