By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday after data showed that job growth in the world's biggest
economy had picked up at its quickest pace in more than two
years in April, suggesting a healthy recovery in the U.S. labor
market.
Yields on benchmark 10-year notes and 30-year bonds jumped
to session highs after the U.S. employment report, while that on
two-year notes climbed to one-month peaks.
Data showed that U.S. non-farm payrolls surged 288,000 in
April, the most since January 2012, while the jobless rate
dropped to a 5-1/2 year low of 6.3 percent. The headline jobs
figure handily beat Wall Street's expectations for an increase
of just 210,000.
Still, some economists took issue with the unemployment
rate, which included a decline in the labor force by 806,000,
the fourth-largest since data recording started in 1948.
"The market perceives the unemployment numbers as good on
quantity, but bad on quality," said Guy Lebas, chief fixed
income strategist, at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
"The five-year ... is a better response to the unemployment
rate rather than the 10- or 30-year because that's going to
embody the timing of the Fed rate hikes a little bit more
effectively," he said.
Lebas said the five-year sold off, but yields were not far
from lows.
In morning trading, the five-year note was down 11/32,
yielding 1.72 percent, from 1.66 percent late Thursday. The
yield hit the day's high of 1.76 percent after the payrolls data
was released, while the low was 1.65 percent.
The 5-year note has led a sell-off over the past few
sessions.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
15/32 in price to yield 2.66 percent, compared with 2.62 percent
late on Thursday. Yields hit session highs of 2.70 percent
following the jobs number.
Prices of 30-year Treasury bonds were down 19/32
to yield 3.43 percent, from 3.41 percent the previous session.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)