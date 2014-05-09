* Profit-taking seen at long end
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. Treasuries ended mixed on
Friday despite substantial drag from a drooping 30-year long
bond trying to find footing following an unexpectedly costly $16
billion government auction of new 30-year debt.
Yields on 30-year Treasuries, which posted strong returns in
recent months amid rumors of steady buying by pension funds,
stood at 3.47 percent, reflecting a price decline of 23/32 on
Friday.
A week ago, the yields on 30-year bonds touched
a low of 3.34 percent that had not been seen since June 19 last
year. Price gains in the long bond had cut yields by 60 basis
points in 2014 through May 2, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"After yesterday's auction, I think we've had a bursting of
a little bubble in the 30-year bond. Pensions were supposedly
buying them but we couldn't find any sign of that," said David
Keeble, global head of interest rate strategy at Credit Agricole
in New York.
Prices were also stung by weakness in British bond markets
and shifts in government bond holdings by institutional
investors after Thursday's $16 billion auction of long bonds by
the U.S. Treasury, according to Keeble.
"There's a little bit of profit-taking," said Kim Rupert,
managing director at Action Economics in San Francisco. "The
30-year is near its most expensive for the year, and there's
probably overhang from yesterday's auction. That was a little
sour."
Thursday's 30-year auction, the last of three this week by
the Treasury Department selling $69 billion of new debt, came
with a high yield of 3.440 percent. Demand paled compared with
recent auctions and suggested some recent buyers had stayed on
the sidelines, according to analysts.
"The bid/cover ratio measured just 2.09 in comparison to
the six auction average of 2.41 (in fact, May's bid/cover was
the lowest since 2011)," Janney Capital Markets analyst Guy
LeBas said in a commentary. "It seems that we've finally found a
level at which the demand for duration is fading."
That 3.440 percent high yield was more than two basis points
over the market level signaled just before the auction and drove
selling of 30-year bonds even as other Treasury maturities rose
or steadied. The 30-year fell 4/32 in price on Thursday.
On Friday, other Treasuries were mostly little changed or
flat in price. Ten-year Treasury notes yielded
2.6179 percent, reflecting a price decline of 4/32.
