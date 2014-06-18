(Adds comments from Yellen, updates prices) * Short-covering seen fueling rally, 2-year notes 'special' * Yield curve steepens, intermediate debt outperforms * Fed to buy $2.25 bln-$2.75 bln notes 2021-2024 Thursday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve took a more dovish stance on monetary policy than some had expected at its June meeting, a day after data showed inflation pressures are rising. Prices had tumbled on Tuesday after a higher-than-expected consumer price inflation indicator led investors to prepare for the possibility that the Fed will be open to raising rates sooner than some had thought. But the U.S. central bank didn't note any inflation concerns, and kept its statement little changed from the one it issued after its previous meeting. "There were a lot of people that thought there would be a lot more mention of inflation there, that there would have been a more hawkish tone, but on balance it came out fairly dovish," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said after the statement that recent data is "noisy," adding that "inflation is evolving in line with the committee's expectations". Bonds gained before the statement, and the yield curve steepened, with traders attributing much of the move to investors covering bearish bond bets. Two-year notes traded "special" on Wednesday, or at negative interest rates, in the repurchase agreement market (repo), indicating a number of investors were short the notes. "We're seeing a little bit of short-covering," said Jason Rogan, a managing director in Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Securities in New York. Treasuries weakened immediately after the statement in choppy trading, before resuming their rally. "The statement itself was utterly predictable," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist, investments group, at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls in Wisconsin. "More interesting was the timing as far as when they will start raising rates. There was an ever so slight shift to being more dovish." Benchmark 10-year notes gained 12/32 in price to yield 2.61 percent, just lower than before the statement. Five-year notes rose 7/32 in price to yield 1.71 percent, little changed from before the statement. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds steepened back to 172 basis points, near where it had traded before the statement. The Fed hinted at a slightly faster pace of interest rate increases starting next year, but suggested rates in the long run would be lower than it had indicated previously. The central bank slashed its economic growth forecast to a range of between 2.1 percent and 2.3 percent from an earlier forecast of around 2.9 percent, but it expressed confidence the recovery was largely on track. It also reduced its monthly asset purchases from $45 billion to $35 billion a month, divided between $20 billion of Treasury securities and $15 billion of mortgage-backed debt, as widely expected. On Thursday, the Fed will buy between $2.25 billion and $2.75 billion in notes due from 2021 to 2024. (Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski; and Peter Galloway)