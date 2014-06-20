(Adds details, quotes, updates prices) * Prices fall in light trading * Economic data in focus next week * U.S. to sell $94 billion 2-, 5-, 7-year notes * Some short positions pared, hurting yields By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday as the Federal Reserve was seen as tolerating more inflation than had been expected, after a volatile two days of trading sparked by a surprisingly dovish Fed policy statement on Wednesday. Prices fell on Thursday after the government found weak demand for 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), with the weakness carrying into Friday. The U.S. central bank played down a recent uptick in inflation on Wednesday. "There's the thought I think that maybe they will let inflation run a little bit higher and not raise rates," said Dan Mulholland, managing director in Treasuries trading at BNY Mellon in New York. Data on Friday showed that higher energy costs pushed Canada's annual inflation rate to a 27-month high of 2.3 percent in May. Treasuries yields have fallen this year despite a broad expectation that they would rise, with short-covering by investors that made bearish bets heading into the year seen as a large driver of the rally. Some investors have been unwinding these losing positions, however, which may be adding to recent bond weakness. "We're getting the feeling that some of the shorts are being pared back, which means that positioning is becoming more balanced and that's consistent with the modest increase in yields that we've seen in the last few days," said Boris Rjavinski, an interest rate strategist at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut. "People that are stuck in these bad bearish trades are coming to a realization that there will be no major relief in sight in the following few weeks," Rjavinski said. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 3/32 in price to yield 2.63 percent, up from 2.62 percent late on Thursday. The notes yielded 3 percent at the beginning of the year. The long-dated yield curve flattened on Friday, after two days of steepening, as investors repositioned trades in the wake of the Fed statement. The curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened to 175 basis points, after earlier rising to a two-week high of 179 basis points. It is up from a five-year low of 165 basis points on Monday. With no major economic releases on Friday, investors are focused on a number of indicators due next week, which cover housing, manufacturing, durable goods, consumer confidence and gross domestic product. The Treasury is also due to sell $94 billion in new debt, including $30 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. (Editing by Nick Zieminski; and Peter Galloway)