* Euro zone weakness seen dulling global growth * Traders shrug off U.S. factory, home sales data * Three-year, 5-year debt seen vulnerable to U.S. economic gains (Adds late trading, strategist comments) By Michael Connor NEW YORK, June 23 Prices of long maturity U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday after business activity data showed growth slowing in France and elsewhere in the euro zone. The gains, which left yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries well within a trading range in place since February, narrowed when unexpectedly strong U.S. factory data was published but mostly recovered in later New York trading. "Prices are up here mainly because some of the data we got overnight and over the weekend were somewhat on the disappointing side, most notably France," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at ISI Group in New York. The euro zone's flash composite purchasing managers' index fell to 52.8 in June, below forecast, from 53.5 in May, data provider Markit said. Germany, Europe's largest economy, was the driving force in the composite index, although its PMI eased to 54.2 from 55.6. The French index slumped to 48.0 from 49.3, its lowest reading since February. "If Europe cannot post acceptable GDP growth, then it's unlikely that China and other parts of the world can be solid too," Shipley said. "Then the U.S. looks more attractive." Earlier, during the Asian trading day, reports showed manufacturing in China and Japan returning to growth in June after months of decline. Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial, described Treasuries trading as segmented. Buyers of longer maturities eye global events rather than accumulating data suggesting American economic growth is accelerating, he said. "We are not trading U.S. economic data today but we may do so on a lag basis," Vogel said. "It will have a cumulative, stronger effect as we get other, stronger data, particularly if we continue to see some improvement in single-family real estate. It would indicate that the household sector is alive and kicking." U.S. data on Monday showed factory activity expanding strongly in June, with financial data firm Markit's preliminary manufacturing purchasing managers index at its highest level since May 2010. A separate report had home resales higher than forecast during May. Neither economic report much affected Treasuries trading, Vogel said, adding that three-year and five-year Treasuries were most sensitive to U.S. economic reports. In late trading, benchmark 10-year notes were up 6/32 to yield 2.6025 percent, versus 2.612 percent on Friday. The 10-year notes yielded 3 percent at the beginning of 2014. Prices of 30-year Treasuries were up 17/32 to yield 3.42 percent, down from Friday's 3.44 percent. Five-year Treasuries were up 1/32 in price to yield 1.69 percent after yielding as little as 1.68 percent. "I think that's where you'd see the weakness occur first, where as 10s and 30s have more of an international tone than the shorter part of the curve," Vogel said. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Paul Simao)