U.S. ADP employment report beats expectations * U.S. factory orders data weaker than expected * Traders await U.S. nonfarm payrolls By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday after more robust than expected private-sector jobs data ratcheted up expectations for a stronger U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Thursday. U.S. companies hired 281,000 workers in June, marking the biggest monthly increase since November 2012, the ADP National Employment Report showed. That was well above economists' expectations for 200,000 jobs, according to a Reuters poll. "It was an unassailably good number - you couldn't fault it," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank in New York. He said his firm had raised its expectations for nonfarm payrolls to 250,000 from 220,000 after the ADP report. Economists expect U.S. employers to have added 212,000 jobs in June, down slightly from 217,000 jobs in May, according to a Reuters poll. Safe-haven Treasuries prices stayed lower despite data showing a drop in new orders for U.S. factory goods in May. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday new orders for manufactured goods decreased 0.5 percent. That was steeper than the 0.3 percent decline forecast by analysts. An acceleration in private jobs growth was "a much more important piece of information than the minor difference in factory orders," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey. Analysts said remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen had no discernible effect on Treasuries prices. Yellen, who spoke at an event hosted by International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde, said monetary policy faces "significant limitations" as a tool to counter financial stability risks. "Most of what (Yellen) said was fairly accepted in academic circles - it wasn't really breaking fresh ground," said Credit Agricole's Keeble. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last down 16/32 in price to yield 2.62 percent, up from a yield of 2.57 percent late Tuesday. The yield earlier hit 2.63 percent, its highest in over a week. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 1-5/32 in price to yield 3.46 percent, from a yield of 3.40 percent late Tuesday. The yield earlier hit 3.47 percent, its highest level in almost two weeks. Yields on short- and medium-dated Treasury notes also rose. U.S. 7-year Treasury notes were last down 11/32 to yield 2.22 percent, from a yield of 2.17 percent late Tuesday. The yield earlier hit a near two-week high of 2.23 percent. U.S. stocks were little changed after the positive ADP report was not enough to fuel buying ahead of the nonfarm payrolls data. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index last traded nearly flat. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Peter Galloway and Dan Grebler)