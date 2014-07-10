* Concerns about large Portugal bank spur bids for bonds
* Longer-dated U.S. yields fall to 5-week lows
* U.S. to auction $13 billion of 30-year bonds
* Fed to buy $450-$600 million in TIPS
(Updates market action, adds quotes)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday, with benchmark yields falling to their lowest in five
weeks as investors scrambled for low-risk bonds on worries that
problems around Portugal's biggest listed bank may rekindle the
region's financial woes.
The bond market was also on track to stretch its winning
streak to four sessions following the minutes on the Federal
Reserve's June 17-18 policy meeting released on Wednesday, which
suggested the central bank is unlikely to raise policy rates
until the second half of 2015.
Demand for Treasuries has been underpinned by the global
drop in stock prices, weak overseas economic data and
intensified fighting between militants in Gaza and the Israeli
military.
Growing safe-haven appetite may boost bidding at the $13
billion auction of 30-year Treasuries at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the
last leg of this week's $61 billion in fixed-rate government
debt supply, traders said.
"There's a lot of reasons to find comfort in Treasuries
right now," said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at
John Hancock Asset Management in Boston.
Benchmark 10-year notes were up 10/32 in price
with a yield of 2.509 percent, down nearly 4 basis points from
Wednesday, while prices on 30-year bonds rose 13/32,
yielding 3.338 percent, down 2 basis points on the day.
Longer-dated U.S. yields fell to their lowest levels in over
five weeks in the aftermath of news of financial irregularities
with Espirito Santo International, the largest holder
of Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo.
In the futures market, the CBOT Sept 10-year T-note contract
rose 13/32 to 125-12/32 to its highest in over a month on
heavy volume with more than 700,000 contracts changing hands in
early trading.
Wall Street stocks opened lower with the S&P 500 falling 0.6
percent. Top European share prices sank 1.4 percent.
Earlier, disappointing French inflation and factory output
data compounded worries about the overall euro zone economy,
spurring bets on aggressive action from the European Central
Bank.
With concerns about economic weakness overseas and fighting
in the Middle East, traders have brushed off more encouraging
signs on the U.S. economy.
The U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday the number of
Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the first time
unexpectedly fell to 304,000 last week, one of the lowest weekly
readings since before the 2007-2009 recession.
Meanwhile, the Fed will resume its Treasuries purchases at
11 a.m. (1500 GMT) with a planned $450 million to $600 million
buy of Treasuries Inflation-Protected Securities.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)