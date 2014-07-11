* Dovish Fed minutes underpin demand for U.S. bonds
* Benchmark yields set for biggest weekly drop since March
* Two-year yield retreats further from 10-month high
* Yellen's testimony before Congress next week seen key
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday, with benchmark yields nearing their lowest in five
weeks, on safe-haven demand stemming from intensified fighting
in the Middle East and worries about problems at Portugal's
biggest listed bank.
Appetite for Treasuries has also been stoked by the minutes
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting released on
Wednesday, which hinted that the central bank is unlikely to
raise interest rates until the second half of 2015.
Benchmark yields were on track to their biggest weekly
decline in four months, as anxious investors scrambled for
low-risk bonds and unloaded equities and other risky assets.
"People don't want to be short bonds going into the weekend
with the situation in Portugal and the geopolitical concerns in
the Middle East," said Larry Milstein, head of government and
agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York.
Worries that Banco Espirito Santo's problems may
kindle another banking crisis in Europe abated after the
Portuguese bank released a statement that said it had adequate
capital to protect against any losses. The bank has been under
scrutiny due to its link to a web of companies in the Espirito
Santo business empire.
Meanwhile, Israeli air strikes continued for a fourth day on
the Gaza Strip, stoking worries about tension spreading to the
rest of the region.
These overseas developments have overshadowed upbeat news on
the U.S. economy, analysts said.
Despite last week's strong June payrolls reading, the
10-year yield has fallen nearly 14 basis points this week, while
two-yield has retreated from a 10-month high set on Tuesday.
While bidding on this week's $61 billion in fixed-rate
government debt was relatively weak, analysts say appetite for
Treasuries should remain solid as they are yielding more than
their European and Japanese counterparts. U.S. yields, however,
won't fall much further.
"We are rangebound here and this will continue in the
foreseeable future," said Jim Kochan, chief fixed-income
strategist with Wells Fargo Fund Management in Menomonee Falls,
Wisconsin.
Looking ahead, traders await more clues on when the U.S.
central bank will raise interest rates when Fed Chair Janet
Yellen is scheduled to testify on the economy before Congress
next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Top Fed officials on Friday showed no consensus on the
timing of a rate hike. Chicago Fed chief Charles Evans told
Bloomberg television it would not be a "catastrophe" if
inflation were to rise above the Fed's 2-percent target, while
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser in a separate
Bloomberg interview the central bank may be closer to hiking
rates than most traders think.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were up 4/32 in price with a yield of 2.518 percent, down about
2 basis points from Thursday.
The two-year note was yielding 0.452 percent,
down nearly 1 basis point on the day.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway and
Diane Craft)