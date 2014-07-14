* Traders anticipate hawkish Yellen stance Tuesday
* Concerns ease over Portugal's top bank
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 14 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
slightly on Monday on expectations that Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen could take a less accommodative stance on interest
rates in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.
Yellen, who will go before the Senate Banking Committee
early Tuesday to deliver the latest report to Congress on
monetary policy, could take a hawkish stance on raising interest
rates in response to strong June jobs data, analysts said.
"Given some of the strong data that we've had recently since
her last speech, there's at least some expectations of her
acknowledging that," said David Thielke, interest rate
strategist at Nomura Securities in New York. "If anything, the
risks are skewed to the hawkish side."
Yellen is also set to speak before a House committee on
Wednesday. The Fed chief delivers testimony on monetary policy
twice a year to Senate and House committees.
Private-sector jobs and nonfarm payrolls growth in June beat
expectations, while the unemployment rate fell to a near
six-year low of 6.1 percent. Traders are watching the Fed
closely for signs of when the central bank will raise rates,
which will hurt bond prices.
Analysts also said the installment of a new chief executive
at Portugal's top bank, Banco Espirito Santo, and a statement
that the bank's main shareholder had sold a 4.99 percent stake
eased concerns of potentially destabilizing losses at the bank.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
down 5/32 in price to yield 2.54 percent, from a yield of 2.52
percent late Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
were last down 4/32 to yield 3.35 percent, from a yield of 3.34
percent late Friday.
Analysts said upcoming remarks from European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi would likely have little effect on
Treasuries prices. Draghi will address a European Parliament
committee in Strasbourg later on Monday.
"There is a lack of fresh news for him to dwell upon," said
David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit
Agricole in New York.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks opened higher, boosted by the
latest flurry of merger activity as well as strong earnings from
Citigroup Inc. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index
was last up 0.54 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)