(Adds comment, Obama statement, updates prices)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. Treasuries held steady on
Friday, taking in stride a weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer
sentiment survey and holding onto the safe-haven flows stemming
from the escalation of tensions in Ukraine and Israel in the
last 24 hours.
The world remained on edge after the downing on Thursday of
a Malaysian passenger jet over an area of eastern Ukraine where
the government has been fighting with Moscow-backed separatists.
Treasury prices swooned and then recovered after President
Barack Obama addressed the tragedy and outlined what steps were
being taken between governments.
Obama demanded that Russia stop supporting separatists in
eastern Ukraine, but he also said he did not see a U.S. military
role in the roiling conflict beyond reassurances it has already
provided to the NATO alliance.
"I think it was Obama's speaking. What it did was to take
away the worry about anything blowing up this weekend. People
took some profits to remove their insurance as they don't feel
there is an escalation on the way," said William Larkin, fixed
income portfolio manager at Massachusetts-based Cabot Money
Management, which manages $500 million.
Israel's launching of a ground offensive into Gaza on
Thursday to stop Hamas militants from firing rockets
indiscriminately into Israel and to destroy their smuggling
tunnel network kept geopolitical tensions high.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries were little
changed, down 3/32 of a point in price, with a yield up to 2.48
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. The yield briefly
reached above 2.50 percent.
The 30-year Treasury bond was off 1/32 of a point in price,
leaving the yield at 3.29 percent. On Thursday, the
yield fell to a one-year low of 3.26 percent.
The yield spread between 10-year and 2-year Treasuries is
just over 200 basis points, the narrowest since June of last
year.
CONSUMER SENTIMENT SOFT
The preliminary July Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
reading of consumer sentiment showed the index dropping to 81.3,
below both the consensus analyst expectation of 83 and the final
June read of 82.5.
The data point to a U.S. economy, where consumer spending
accounts for roughly two-thirds of economic activity, that is
still playing it cautious even with evidence of improvement in
job creation.
"The data is not doing much today, even if it is slightly
weaker. Clearly what is on the market's mind is the tragic
events unfolding around the world as we go into the weekend and
people not wanting to be exposed. We would expect a continued
flight to quality," said Wilmer Stith, co-manager of the
Wilmington Broad Market Bond fund in Baltimore, Maryland.
A typical flight-to-quality move would be to send money into
Treasuries in the two-year to five-year range, Stith said.
However, in the current market environment, money is flowing
into the longer-dated maturities and making for a flatter yield
curve.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by
Paul Simao and Chris Reese)