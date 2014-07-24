* U.S. jobless claims fall to lowest since Feb. 2006
* U.S. new home sales drop in June
* Geopolitics still a big factor
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Thursday after data showed initial jobless claims in the
world's largest economy dropped to their lowest in more than
eight years, but losses may be limited by safe-haven buying
given ongoing tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine.
Yields, which move inversely to bond prices, on benchmark
U.S. 10-year notes and 30-year bonds rose to one-week highs
after the data, with the 10-year climbing above a pivotal 2.50
percent.
"The lower-than-expected U.S. initial jobless claims has
made people focus on the improving labor market situation and
that has weighed on the Treasury market," said Ian Lyngen,
senior government bond strategist, at CRT Capital in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Data showed on Thursday that initial claims for state
unemployment benefits declined 19,000 to a seasonally adjusted
284,000 for the week ended July 19. That was the lowest since
February 2006 and confounded economists' expectations for a rise
to 308,000.
In mid-morning trading, 10-year U.S. Treasuries
were down 13/32 in price to yield 2.508 percent. The yield hit a
peak of 2.518 percent, the highest since July 18.
The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond, meanwhile, was down 25/32 in
price, pushing the yield up to 3.298 percent, after
peaking at 3.308 percent, a one-week high. U.S. 30-year bond
yields have recovered from Monday's levels, when they fell to
their lowest since June 2013.
Yields, however, fell from their highs after data showed
sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell sharply in June and
the prior month's data was revised to show less robust growth.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday sales dropped 8.1
percent, the largest decline since July 2013, to a seasonally
adjusted annual rate of 406,000 units.
The current unrest in Ukraine and Gaza also remained a
constant threat to yields.
Palestinians said residents of two southern villages were
trapped by days of tank shelling, with medics unable to evacuate
wounded. U.N. agencies said more than 140,000 people had been
displaced. Hamas fired rockets at Tel Aviv and said its gunmen
carried out a lethal ambush on Israeli soldiers in north Gaza.
In Ukraine, artillery fire echoed in the south and northwest
of rebel-held Donetsk in the eastern part of the country on
Thursday and one district near the city was without electricity
as Ukrainian forces pressed a military campaign against
pro-Russian separatists.
"The geopolitical situation should keep a cap on yield,"
CRT's Lyngen said. "If anything, that's preventing the market
from selling off further."
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)