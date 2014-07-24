(Adds comment, updates prices)
* U.S. jobless claims fall to lowest since Feb. 2006
* U.S. new home sales drop in June
* Geopolitics still a big factor
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Thursday after data showed jobless claims in the world's
largest economy dropped to their lowest in more than eight
years, although losses may be limited by safe-haven buying given
tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine.
Yields, which move inversely to prices, on benchmark U.S.
10-year notes and 30-year bonds rose to one-week highs after the
data, with the 10-year climbing above a pivotal 2.50 percent.
"The lower-than-expected U.S. jobless claims has made people
focus on the improving labor market and that has weighed on the
Treasury market," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond
strategist, at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
Data showed on initial jobless claims declined 19,000 to a
seasonally-adjusted 284,000 for the week ended July 19. That was
the lowest since February 2006.
In afternoon trading, 10-year U.S. Treasuries
were down 13/32 in price to yield 2.510 percent. The yield hit a
peak of 2.518 percent, the highest since July 18.
The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond, meanwhile, was down 25/32 in
price, pushing the yield up to 3.298 percent, after
peaking at 3.308 percent, a one-week high. U.S. 30-year bond
yields have recovered from Monday's levels, when they fell to
their lowest since June 2013.
Yields, however, fell from highs after data showed sales of
new U.S. single-family homes fell sharply in June, with the
prior month's data revised to show less robust growth. Sales
dropped 8.1 percent, the largest decline since July 2013, to an
annual rate of 406,000 units.
"The new home sales have reminded us that the economic
recovery is a bit uneven," said Robert Tipp, chief investment
strategist at Prudential Fixed income in Newark, New Jersey.
"That uneven recovery is the likely thing that will keep the
Fed cautious in terms of finishing its taper and moving on to
hike rates."
The current unrest in Ukraine and Gaza also remained a
constant threat to yields.
Gazan authorities said Israeli forces shelled a shelter at a
U.N.-run school on Thursday, killing at least 15 people as the
Palestinian death toll in the conflict climbed over 750 and
attempts at a truce remained elusive.
On the Ukraine conflict, the United States said Russia was
firing artillery across the border into Ukraine to target
Ukrainian military positions.
Also on Thursday, the U.S. Treasury's $15 billion 10-year
TIPS auctions saw mixed results. The issue stopped through at
0.249 percent, after having edged up to 0.265 percent into the
bid deadline.
There were $37.4 billion in bids for a 2.49 cover, versus
2.31 in January and 2.91 in May. Indirect bidders, consisting of
major central banks, took 53.1 percent against January's 51.8
percent.
