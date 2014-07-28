(Adds quote, details on yield curve, updates prices) * Data due in week includes GDP, payrolls * Fed expected to maintain dovish tone on Wednesday * Treasury to sell $93 bln two-, five-, seven-year notes * Five-yr, 30-yr yield curve flattest since 2009 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 28 U.S. Treasuries yields rose Monday and the gap between yields on five-year notes and 30-year bonds slimmed to the least since 2009 ahead of a ream of data and events this week, including a Federal Reserve meeting and $93 billion of new supply. Thirty-year bonds gained relative to shorter-dated Treasuries, boosted by some safety buying as stocks fell, and driven by investor demand for yield and a Fed buyback. The gap between five-year and 30-year yields flattened to the lowest since 2009 at 155 basis points. The Fed bought $1.07 billion in bonds due from 2036 to 2044 on Monday. "The flight to quality trade is continuing to be in the back end of the market," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. Short and intermediate-dated debt has underperformed on expectations that the Fed is likely to begin raising rates next year as the economy improves. New supply this week of short and intermediate-dated debt also weighed on the front end. The Treasury will sell $93 billion of new coupon debt, including $29 billion of two-year notes on Monday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday. It will also sell $15 billion in two-year floating rate notes on Wednesday. Two-year note yields rose to 0.51 percent before the auction, up from 0.49 percent late on Friday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in price to yield 2.48 percent, up from 2.47 percent late Friday. Treasuries temporarily erased price losses and yields fell to session lows on Monday after contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in June, casting a cloud over recovery in the housing market. A major focus for the market is the Fed's meeting on July 29-30, where the U.S. central bank is expected to maintain a dovish outlook as it grapples with still slow wage growth, even as other data point to improving momentum in the economy. The meeting will coincide with gross domestic product data for the second quarter Wednesday, which is anticipated to see if an unexpected contraction in the first quarter will be revised. Other data this week includes housing, consumer confidence, personal income and manufacturing, along with a key employment report for July due on Friday. "Everyone is staring down the barrel of a very, very crowded data calendar," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)