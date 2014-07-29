* Yield curve flattens before 5-yr note sale * GDP, employment data, Fed in focus for Wednesday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Tuesday, helped by record low yields on German government bonds, and the U.S. yield curve flattened to five-year lows before the U.S. was due to sell new five-year notes. Ten-year German government bond yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, hit record lows of 1.12 percent , as the prospect of a fresh round of long-term loans to banks from the European Central Bank from September supported euro zone debt. Treasuries rallied in line with the bunds, with Spanish and Italian bond yields also falling to fresh lows. Spanish 10-year yields fell to 2.46 percent, returning less than comparable 10-year Treasuries that currently yield 2.47 percent. "It starts with bunds, as they compress through 1.15 percent (yields) it makes more sense to get a little more carry in some of the other sovereigns," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis Tennessee. The yield spread between U.S. five-year notes and 30-year bonds also flattened to its lowest level since 2009 as dealers and investors prepared for a new $35 billion sale of five-year notes, the second sale of $93 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week. The curve between five- and 30-year yields flattened to 153 basis points. The sale comes before a busy day on Wednesday that will include an employment estimate for Friday's highly anticipated jobs report for July, gross domestic product data for the second quarter and the statement from the Federal Reserve's two day meeting. Uncertainty from this week's heavy data calendar may weigh on Tuesday's five-year note auction. "It's the five year today where people should build a premium in, because of the suspense of the triple punch tomorrow," said Vogel. The Treasury will also sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday in addition to $15 billion in two-year floating-rate notes. Housing and consumer confidence data are due later Tuesday. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)