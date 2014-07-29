(Adds economic data, updates prices) * Yield curve flattens before 5-year note sale * GDP, employment data, Fed in focus for Wednesday * Thirty-year bond yields lowest in over a year By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. Treasuries prices increased on Tuesday, helped by record low yields on German government bonds, and the U.S. yield curve flattened to five-year lows before the United States was due to sell new five-year notes. The debt pared gains, however, after data showed that U.S. consumer confidence jumped in July to a monthly high not seen since October 2007. Ten-year German government bond yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, hit record lows of 1.12 percent , as the prospect of a fresh round of long-term loans to banks from the European Central Bank from September supported euro zone debt. Treasuries rallied in line with the bunds, and 30-year bond yields fell to their lowest in over a year. Investors seeking out lower-risk debt for month-end rebalancing added to the rally. "It starts with bunds, as they compress through 1.15 percent (yields) it makes more sense to get a little more carry in some of the other sovereigns," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis Tennessee. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield 2.48 percent, down from 2.49 percent late on Monday. The yield spread between U.S. five-year notes and 30-year bonds also flattened to its lowest level since 2009 as dealers and investors prepared for a new $35 billion sale of five-year notes, the second sale of $93 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week. The curve between five- and 30-year yields flattened to 153 basis points. Thirty-year bond yields fell as low as 3.22 percent, the lowest since June 7 of last year. Thirty-year bonds have been popular with investors seeking out higher yields while short- and intermediate-dated debt has underperformed on expectations that the Fed is likely to begin raising rates next year. The five-year note sale comes before a busy day on Wednesday that will include an employment estimate for Friday's highly anticipated jobs report for July, gross domestic product data for the second quarter and the statement from the Federal Reserve's two day meeting. Uncertainty from this week's heavy data calendar may weigh on Tuesday's five-year note auction. "It's the five year today where people should build a premium in, because of the suspense of the triple punch tomorrow," said Vogel. The Treasury will also sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday in addition to $15 billion in two-year floating-rate notes. Other data on Tuesday showed that U.S. single-family home prices fell in May on a seasonally adjusted basis, falling short of expectations calling for a slight gain. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Meredith Mazzilli)