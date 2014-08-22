By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. Treasury prices slid
modestly on Friday with investors caught between the cautious
message over labor markets from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and
geopolitical risks from Ukraine crisis that is hampering euro
zone economic growth.
Yellen, in the keynote speech at the annual central banker
jamboree in Jackson Hole, Wyoming said the U.S. labor markets
remain hampered in their recovery from the Great Recession and
therefore need to move with caution on when to raise interest
rates even as the economic data shows improvements.
Her dovish stance contrasts with some voices within the U.S.
Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee who say the Fed
risks waiting too long to increase interest rates to stem
inflation or the creation of asset bubbles.
"I think we are splitting hairs. We cannot say she's changed
sides and I don't think the market was really expecting that. I
think the market was setting itself up for a more clearly dovish
speech and we didn't get that," said Wilmer Stith, co-manager of
the Wilmington Broad Market Bond fund, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries slipped 5/32 of a point in
price to yield 2.42 percent.
"I think everyone knows Yellen is a dove, and that she would
rather err on the side of caution. I agree with her. Investors
are really in a sweet spot, the economy is improving and central
banks are not going to let the global economy fall into another
recession. Yellen is going to lead the way on that," said Wayne
Kaufman, chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial Services in
New York.
Impacting the longer-end of the U.S. Treasury curve are the
geopolitical risks most acute along the Russian-Ukrainian
border, where a convoy of Russian aid trucks, only some of which
had their cargo checked, crossed the border without proper
clearance.
Ukrainian officials described the movement an invasion and
the European Union called it a clear violation of the Ukrainian
border.
Western sanctions imposed on Russia and Moscow's retaliation
are expected to negatively impact euro zone growth, which ground
to a halt in the second quarter as Germany's economy shrank and
France's stagnated.
"If European growth slows, it will force the ECB to take out
the big guns similar to the U.S. quantitative easing and that is
having a cascading effect and impacting the long end of the U.S.
Treasury curve," said Wilmington's Stith.
German Bund yields fell close to a record low below 1
percent on Friday, after the convoy crossed the border. Falling
European yields are putting the 30-year U.S. Treasury in a more
favorable light. It is up 3/32 of a point in price, yielding
3.18 percent.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will also
address the labor market in a Jackson Hole speech at 2:30 p.m.
EDT (1830 GMT)
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica Editing by W Simon)