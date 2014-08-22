(Updates with Draghi, price rebound, adds comment, fresh
prices)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S Treasury prices recovered
early losses on Friday with investors caught between the
cautious message over labor markets from Fed Chair Janet Yellen
and geopolitical risks from the Ukraine crisis that is hampering
euro zone economic growth.
The short-dated maturities along the U.S. Treasury curve
pulled back to the break-even point while the 30-year bond broke
away to grind higher on market expectations any rate increases
are likely a long way off and the impact will be felt more
acutely on two through five-year notes.
Yellen, in the keynote speech at the annual central banker
jamboree in Jackson Hole, Wyoming said the U.S. labor markets
remain hampered in their recovery from the Great Recession and
therefore the Fed needs to move with caution on when to raise
interest rates even as the economic data shows improvements.
Her dovish stance contrasts with some voices within the U.S.
Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee who say the Fed
risks waiting too long to increase interest rates to stem
inflation or the creation of asset bubbles.
"I think we are splitting hairs. We cannot say she's changed
sides and I don't think the market was really expecting that. I
think the market was setting itself up for a more clearly dovish
speech and we didn't get that," said Wilmer Stith, co-manager of
the Wilmington Broad Market Bond fund, in Baltimore, Maryland.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, also speaking
in Jackson Hole, remained confident the euro zone will respond
to June's stimulus measures but confirmed the recovery remained
"uniformly weak." He promised accommodative policy for an
extended period of time.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose 2/32 of a point in
price to yield 2.40 percent.
The 30-year Treasury, trading up 22/32 of a point in price,
yielding 3.15 percent, benefited from Europe's weakness,
geopolitical concerns and expectations U.S. growth is not so
robust.
"The narrative suggests the market believes there won't be
much sustainable growth and whatever we are getting now is
simply pulling forward future growth. I cannot stress enough how
much real money demand is actually supporting the 30-year," said
Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New
York.
The 30-year bond's rise can also be tied to heightened
geopolitical risk most acute along the Russian-Ukrainian border.
A convoy of Russian aid trucks crossed the border without proper
clearance. Washington denounced it as a flagrant violation of
Ukraine's sovereignty.
Western sanctions imposed on Russia and Moscow's retaliation
are expected to negatively impact euro zone growth, which ground
to a halt in the second quarter as Germany's economy shrank and
France's stagnated.
"If European growth slows, it will force the ECB to take out
the big guns similar to the U.S. quantitative easing and that is
having a cascading effect and impacting the long end of the U.S.
Treasury curve," said Stith.
