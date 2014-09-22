* Traders skeptical of Fed rate projections
* U.S. existing home sales fall in August
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Long-dated Treasuries yields
dipped to their lowest in over a week on Monday on the view that
lingering weakness in U.S. economic data may force the Federal
Reserve to maintain a dovish stance on raising interest rates.
Yields on 30-year Treasuries fell for a third straight
session in the wake of the Fed's latest policy statement, which
indicated the central bank believed it would still be a
"considerable time" before it might raise its benchmark interest
rate from near zero.
"The market had gotten a little bit ahead of itself with
everyone anticipating a hawkish FOMC," said Aaron Kohli, an
interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York, referring
to the Federal Open Market Committee. "There are some people who
are buying because we've had a fairly significant selloff in
rates."
Analysts also said traders viewed the Fed's latest interest
rate projections as too optimistic, and bought Treasuries
believing the central bank may have to raise rates more
gradually than their forecasts suggested, given the lingering
weakness in U.S. jobs data.
"I just don't think anyone believes the FOMC has the ability
to raise rates as quickly as they'd like," Kohli said. The Fed's
forecasts suggested that once rates start rising, they will rise
faster than the central bank had projected in its last outlook
in June.
The modest bid for Treasuries on Monday showed some
continued bargain-hunting after yields on 30-year Treasury bonds
hit over two-month highs of 3.39 percent on the day of the Fed's
Sept. 17 meeting. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday that
existing home sales dropped 1.8 percent to an annual rate of
5.05 million units, which supported the modest safe-haven bids
for Treasuries. Economists polled by Reuters forecast sales
increasing to a 5.20 million-unit pace.
"The fall doesn't break us below any key barriers, but it
does question whether housing can continue to build as it has
over the last several years," said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed
income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 3/32 in price to yield 2.57 percent, from a yield of 2.59
percent late Friday.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds added 6/32 to yield
3.29 percent, from a yield of 3.3 percent late Friday. The yield
hit a session low of 3.26 percent, its lowest since Sept. 11.
Shorter-dated yields dipped slightly. U.S. three-year notes
were up 1/32 in price to yield 1.07 percent, from a
yield of 1.09 percent late Friday.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fell after China's finance
minister indicated the country will not increase stimulus
measures. The benchmark S&P 500 was last down 0.6
percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)