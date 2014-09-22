* Traders skeptical of Fed rate projections
* U.S. existing home sales fall in August
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Long-dated Treasuries yields
dipped to their lowest in over a week on Monday on the view that
lingering weakness in U.S. economic data may force the Federal
Reserve to maintain a dovish stance on raising interest rates.
Yields on 30-year Treasuries fell for a third straight
session on the view that the Fed's latest interest rate
projections, which suggest that rates will eventually rise
faster than previously expected, were too optimistic given
lingering weakness in areas such as U.S. jobs growth.
Comments from New York Fed president William Dudley on
Monday bolstered that view. Dudley said the central bank should
wait to raise rates until it is clear that the recovery is
solidly on track.
"By emphasizing the uncertainty around the Fed's longer term
fed funds rate projections, (Dudley) downgraded their importance
a little bit," said Shyam Rajan, U.S. rates strategist at Bank
of America Merrill Lynch in New York.
The modest bid for Treasuries also showed some continued
bargain-hunting after yields on 30-year Treasury bonds hit over
two-month highs of 3.39 percent on the day of the Fed's Sept. 17
meeting. Bond yields move inversely to their prices. Analysts
said traders also likely took profits from short bets against
Treasuries.
The National Association of Realtors said existing home
sales dropped 1.8 percent to an annual rate of 5.05 million
units in August, which supported Treasuries prices by drawing
some safe-haven bids. Economists polled by Reuters forecast
sales increasing to a 5.20 million-unit pace.
"What we're seeing right now is a stronger economy, but not
an overly robust economy," said George Rusnak, managing director
of global fixed income for Wells Fargo Private Bank in
Princeton, New Jersey. He said the data supported the view that
the Fed would keep rates lower for longer.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 6/32 in price to yield 2.56 percent, from a yield of 2.59
percent late Friday.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds added 8/32 to yield
3.29 percent, from a yield of 3.3 percent late Friday. The yield
hit a session low of 3.26 percent, its lowest since Sept. 11.
Intermediate-dated yields also fell on the doubts that the
Fed's latest rate projections would materialize. U.S. seven-year
notes were last up 7/32 to yield 2.25 percent, from
2.29 percent late Friday.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fell after China's finance
minister indicated the country will not increase stimulus
measures. The benchmark S&P 500 was last down 0.87
percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chizu
Nomiyama)