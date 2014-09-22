* Traders skeptical of Fed rate projections

* U.S. existing home sales fall in August (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 22 Long-dated Treasuries yields dipped to their lowest in over a week on Monday on the view that lingering weakness in U.S. economic data may force the Federal Reserve to maintain a dovish stance on raising interest rates.

Yields on 30-year Treasuries fell for a third straight session on the view that the Fed's latest interest rate projections, which suggest that rates will eventually rise faster than previously expected, were too optimistic given lingering weakness in areas such as U.S. jobs growth.

Comments from New York Fed president William Dudley on Monday bolstered that view. Dudley said the central bank should wait to raise rates until it is clear that the recovery is solidly on track.

"By emphasizing the uncertainty around the Fed's longer term fed funds rate projections, (Dudley) downgraded their importance a little bit," said Shyam Rajan, U.S. rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.

The modest bid for Treasuries also showed some continued bargain-hunting after yields on 30-year Treasury bonds hit over two-month highs of 3.39 percent on the day of the Fed's Sept. 17 meeting. Bond yields move inversely to their prices. Analysts said traders also likely took profits from short bets against Treasuries.

The National Association of Realtors said existing home sales dropped 1.8 percent to an annual rate of 5.05 million units in August, which supported Treasuries prices by drawing some safe-haven bids. Economists polled by Reuters forecast sales increasing to a 5.20 million-unit pace.

"What we're seeing right now is a stronger economy, but not an overly robust economy," said George Rusnak, managing director of global fixed income for Wells Fargo Private Bank in Princeton, New Jersey. He said the data supported the view that the Fed would keep rates lower for longer.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 6/32 in price to yield 2.56 percent, from a yield of 2.59 percent late Friday.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds added 8/32 to yield 3.29 percent, from a yield of 3.3 percent late Friday. The yield hit a session low of 3.26 percent, its lowest since Sept. 11.

Intermediate-dated yields also fell on the doubts that the Fed's latest rate projections would materialize. U.S. seven-year notes were last up 7/32 to yield 2.25 percent, from 2.29 percent late Friday.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fell after China's finance minister indicated the country will not increase stimulus measures. The benchmark S&P 500 was last down 0.87 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chizu Nomiyama)