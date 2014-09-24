* Traders seek clarity on Fed rate outlook

* U.S. new home sales hit highest in over six years in August

* U.S. to sell $35 bln in five-year notes

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. Treasuries yields were little changed on Wednesday on a lack of clarity surrounding Federal Reserve monetary policy, while easing concerns over U.S. strikes in Syria prevented safe-haven bids.

Benchmark and long-dated Treasuries yields, which touched over one-week lows on Tuesday partly on the view that low U.S. inflation and sputtering jobs growth would force the Fed to remain accommodative, failed to push lower as traders awaited more clarity on the central bank's view on raising rates.

"We're still in limbo, in flux, with respect to monetary policy specifics," said Boris Rjavinski, an interest rate strategist at UBS in New York. He said comments this week from regional Fed presidents such as William Dudley and Narayana Kocherlakota raised more questions about the Fed's outlook.

"There is still a great divergence between the hawkish projections and the dovish projections," he said with regard to contrasting views among Fed officials on the pace of interest rate hikes.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans are scheduled to speak Wednesday.

The Fed's latest rate projections, released Sept. 17, indicated that rates will eventually rise faster than previously projected, but Dudley and Kocherlakota's comments this week suggested the Fed may wait for stronger data before tightening monetary policy.

Commerce Department data showing U.S. new home sales jumped 18.0 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 504,000 units in August had little impact on Treasuries prices. That was the highest level since May 2008 and beat economists' expectations for a 430,000 rise, according to a Reuters poll.

"If inflation expectations are going down, that is going to dilute the effect of strong data like we had today in terms of how the market positions for Fed policy," said Eric Green, head of U.S. rates and economic research at TD Securities in New York.

U.S. five-year note yields inched higher ahead of the U.S. Treasury's auction of $35 billion in five-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). Traders typically sell debt ahead of an auction with the plan of buying it back at cheaper prices.

Concerns surrounding the extent of U.S. strikes on militant targets in Syria ebbed on Wednesday after the fighting failed to drive oil prices higher. Treasuries attracted some safe-haven bids Tuesday after U.S. and Arab warplanes bombed Syria for the first time.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield 2.54 percent, from a yield of 2.53 percent late Tuesday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 1/32 to yield 3.25 percent, roughly unchanged from late Tuesday's level.

U.S. five-year notes were last down 2/32 to yield 1.77 percent, from a yield of 1.76 percent late Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Tom Brown)