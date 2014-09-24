* Traders seek clarity on Fed rate outlook
* U.S. new home sales hit highest in over six years in
August
* U.S. to sell $35 bln in five-year notes
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. Treasuries yields were
little changed on Wednesday on a lack of clarity surrounding
Federal Reserve monetary policy, while easing concerns over U.S.
strikes in Syria prevented safe-haven bids.
Benchmark and long-dated Treasuries yields, which touched
over one-week lows on Tuesday partly on the view that low U.S.
inflation and sputtering jobs growth would force the Fed to
remain accommodative, failed to push lower as traders awaited
more clarity on the central bank's view on raising rates.
"We're still in limbo, in flux, with respect to monetary
policy specifics," said Boris Rjavinski, an interest rate
strategist at UBS in New York. He said comments this week from
regional Fed presidents such as William Dudley and Narayana
Kocherlakota raised more questions about the Fed's outlook.
"There is still a great divergence between the hawkish
projections and the dovish projections," he said with regard to
contrasting views among Fed officials on the pace of interest
rate hikes.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Chicago Fed
President Charles Evans are scheduled to speak Wednesday.
The Fed's latest rate projections, released Sept. 17,
indicated that rates will eventually rise faster than previously
projected, but Dudley and Kocherlakota's comments this week
suggested the Fed may wait for stronger data before tightening
monetary policy.
Commerce Department data showing U.S. new home sales jumped
18.0 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 504,000
units in August had little impact on Treasuries prices. That was
the highest level since May 2008 and beat economists'
expectations for a 430,000 rise, according to a Reuters poll.
"If inflation expectations are going down, that is going to
dilute the effect of strong data like we had today in terms of
how the market positions for Fed policy," said Eric Green, head
of U.S. rates and economic research at TD Securities in New
York.
U.S. five-year note yields inched higher ahead of the U.S.
Treasury's auction of $35 billion in five-year notes at 1 p.m.
(1700 GMT). Traders typically sell debt ahead of an auction with
the plan of buying it back at cheaper prices.
Concerns surrounding the extent of U.S. strikes on militant
targets in Syria ebbed on Wednesday after the fighting failed to
drive oil prices higher. Treasuries attracted some safe-haven
bids Tuesday after U.S. and Arab warplanes bombed Syria for the
first time.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last
down 1/32 in price to yield 2.54 percent, from a yield of 2.53
percent late Tuesday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
were last up 1/32 to yield 3.25 percent, roughly unchanged from
late Tuesday's level.
U.S. five-year notes were last down 2/32 to yield
1.77 percent, from a yield of 1.76 percent late Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Tom Brown)