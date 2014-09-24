* U.S. sells $35 bln five-year notes to weak demand
* Cocnern lingers over Fed rate projections
* U.S. new home sales highest in over six years in August
* Traders eye seven-year note auction
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. benchmark Treasuries
yields were set to close higher for the first time in five
sessions on Wednesday after weak demand at a five-year note
auction underscored concern about Federal Reserve rate hikes and
strong housing data undercut safe-haven bids.
Overall bidding at the U.S. Treasury's auction of $35
billion in five-year notes, as measured by the bid-to-cover
ratio, was at 2.56, the lowest since last December. Analysts
said traders shied away from buying given the Fed's latest rate
projections, which showed a faster pace of rate increases than
previously anticipated.
"The belly of the curve is behaving as though the Fed hike
is getting closer," said David Keeble, global head of interest
rates strategy at Credit Agricole in New York. He said
commercial bank demand had "evaporated."
Fears that the Fed's interest rate projections could
materialize persisted despite dovish comments from Chicago
Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, who said Wednesday
the central bank should be "exceptionally patient" in removing
monetary policy accommodation.
Traders awaited the Treasury's auction of $29 billion in
seven-year notes, scheduled for Thursday. That added to selling
pressure as traders sold some debt in anticipation of buying it
back at cheaper prices.
Data showing strength in the U.S. housing market stymied
safe-haven bids for Treasuries. The Commerce Department said
U.S. new home sales jumped 18.0 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual rate of 504,000 units in August. That was the highest
level since May 2008 and beat economists' expectations for a
430,000 rise, according to a Reuters poll.
Analysts said Treasuries were also more sensitive to a push
higher in yields given light volumes ahead of the Rosh Hashanah
Jewish holidays, which begin at sundown Wednesday.
"This is less about profit-taking than a lack of buying,"
said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital
in Stamford, Connecticut. "A number of people are sort of
rushing out the door."
Wednesday's rise in yields was limited, however, and
benchmark 10-year Treasury yields remained much lower than a
session high yield of 2.66 percent on Sept. 19, which was the
highest in over two months.
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last down 9/32
in price to yield 2.57 percent, from a yield of 2.53 percent
late Tuesday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last
down 17/32 to yield 3.28 percent, from a yield of 3.25 percent
late Tuesday.
U.S. five-year notes were last down 5/32 to yield
1.80 percent, from a yield of 1.76 percent late Tuesday.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks rose, led by healthcare stocks.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.81 percent in late
trading.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Tom Brown and Richard
Chang)