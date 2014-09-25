* U.S. stock market dip drives safe-haven bids
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on
Thursday after a drop in U.S. stocks triggered safe-haven bids
and reported comments from European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi drove down rates in the euro zone, making U.S. yields
more attractive.
Long-dated Treasuries yields fell to their lowest level in
more than two weeks after concerns over a strong U.S. dollar's
impact on U.S. corporate earnings and a slump in Apple shares
weighed on U.S. stocks and drove a flight to safety.
"A lot of today's action in Treasuries is fallout from the
weakness on Wall Street," said Kim Rupert, managing director at
Action Economcs in San Francisco.
A report published on Thursday quoted Draghi as pledging to
do more stimulus in Europe if necessary. A day earlier, Draghi
had said the ECB will keep monetary policy loose for as long as
it takes to push ultra-low inflation in the euro zone back up
closer to 2 percent.
After Thursday's report, German 10-year bund yields
fell, driving demand for higher-yielding U.S.
Treasuries and pushing their yields lower.
"In absolute terms, U.S. Treasury yields are certainly more
attractive than their European counterparts," said Guy LeBas,
chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in
Philadelphia.
The Treasury sold $29 billion in seven-year Treasuries notes
to weak demand. Overall bidding, as measured by the bid-to-cover
ratio, was at 2.48, its lowest since June.
Economic data on Thursday was mixed. The Commerce Department
said durable goods orders dropped 18.2 percent in August, the
largest decline since the series started in 1992. The drop, was
roughly in line with economists' expectations for an 18 percent
drop, according to a Reuters poll.
"I don't think the durables numbers are as bad as the
massively negative headline might imply," said LeBas of Janney
Montgomery Scott. He cited the overshadowing impact of Boeing's
drop in orders for the month.
Markit's flash services sector Purchasing Managers Index
slipped to 58.5 in September from 59.5 in August, declining for
a third straight month. A Reuters poll forecast the September
reading at 59.0.
Labor Department data, however, showed U.S. initial claims
for state unemployment benefits rose to a seasonally adjusted
293,000 for the week ended Sept. 20, below expectations for a
rise to 300,000 according to a Reuters poll and suggesting an
acceleration in job growth.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 13/32 in price to yield 2.52 percent, from a yield of 2.57
percent late Wednesday. The yield hit 2.513 percent, its lowest
since Sept. 11.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 29/32
to yield 3.236 percent, from a yield of 3.28 percent late
Wednesday. The yield hit 3.218 percent, its lowest since Sept.
8.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 was last down
1.41 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)