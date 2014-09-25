* U.S. stock market dip drives safe-haven bids
* U.S. yields follow European yields lower
* U.S. sells $29 bln in seven-year notes to weak demand
(Updates prices)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on
Thursday after a drop in U.S. stocks triggered safe-haven bids
and reported comments from European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi drove down rates in the euro zone, making U.S. yields
more attractive.
Benchmark and long-dated Treasuries yields fell to their
lowest level in more than two weeks after concerns over a strong
U.S. dollar's impact on U.S. corporate earnings and a slump in
Apple shares hurt U.S. stocks, and drove a flight to safety.
"A lot of today's action in Treasuries is fallout from the
weakness on Wall Street," said Kim Rupert, managing director at
Action Economcs in San Francisco.
A report published on Thursday quoted Draghi as pledging to
do more stimulus in Europe if necessary. A day earlier, Draghi
had said the ECB will keep monetary policy loose for as long as
it takes to push ultra-low inflation in the euro zone back up
closer to 2 percent.
After Thursday's report, German 10-year bund yields
fell to an over two-week low of 0.968 percent, which
fueled demand for higher-yielding U.S. Treasuries.
"In absolute terms, U.S. Treasury yields are certainly more
attractive than their European counterparts," said Guy LeBas,
chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in
Philadelphia.
Despite the strong support for Treasuries, the Treasury sold
$29 billion in seven-year Treasuries notes to weak demand.
Overall bidding, as measured by the bid-to-cover ratio, was at
2.48, its lowest since June.
Economic data was mixed. The Commerce Department said
durable goods orders dropped 18.2 percent in August, the largest
decline since the series started in 1992. The drop, was roughly
in line with economists' expectations for an 18 percent drop,
according to a Reuters poll.
Markit's flash services sector Purchasing Managers Index
slipped to 58.5 in September from 59.5 in August, declining for
a third straight month. A Reuters poll forecast the September
reading at 59.0.
Labor Department data, however, showed U.S. initial claims
for state unemployment benefits rose to a seasonally adjusted
293,000 for the week ended Sept. 20, below expectations for a
rise to 300,000 according to a Reuters poll.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 15/32 in price to yield 2.51 percent, from a yield of 2.57
percent late Wednesday. The yield hit 2.504 percent, its lowest
since Sept. 10.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 1-3/32
to yield 3.22 percent, from a yield of 3.28 percent late
Wednesday. The yield hit 3.211 percent, its lowest since Sept.
8.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 broke below a
key support level and was last down 1.52 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Diane Craft)